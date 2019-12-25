In the first period of the St. Louis Blues' 4-1 win over the Kings on Monday in Los Angeles, forwards Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jaden Schwartz scored once. They were key moments on the way to the Blues winning their sixth game in a row, but those goals were significant in another way: It gave Schenn 17 goals for the season and Schwartz 11 after just 38 games, three shy of the halfway point.
Last season, Schenn had 17 goals and Schwartz had 11 the entire season. So on the day before Christmas, before the calendar has gone to 2020, each has matched last season's goal total. Whatever comes in the remaining 44 games will be the measure of how much those totals improve. At the rate they're scoring, both would double their scoring output from a season ago.
They are not the only Blues who have amped up their offense from a year ago. Alex Pietrangelo has nine goals; last season, he finished with 13. David Perron had 23 last season and now is at 15. Oskar Sundqvist had 14 last season and now is at nine.
And among the newer faces, the numbers are up: Mackenzie MacEachern has doubled his goal total from three to six; Sammy Blais already had gone from two to five before getting hurt.
The only significant reversals in terms of goal scoring are Ryan O'Reilly, who had 28 last season and is at seven now (though he is ahead of last season's pace on assists) and Alexander Steen, who had 10 last season and still is seeking his first. Then there is Vladimir Tarasenko's 33 goals, which very well could drop to three this season.
When a player such as Tarasenko is hurt, coaches talk of not replacing him with just one player, but with replacing him with the team. While that might come off as a cliché, here's the reality for the Blues: everyone is helping.
“We talked about losing a guy like Vladi and other guys,” Berube recently said. “We've had injuries, but everybody has been stepping up and we need contributions from everybody and we really are getting them from everybody and that's key. It's important. We need everybody to play 200 feet of hockey, produce offensively when you get an opportunity and play good defense.”
That the kind of thing that's happening, Schenn said.
“We're getting contributions from everyone,” he said. “I think that's important. You need that throughout 82 games. We play four lines and six (defensemen) and count on both goalies and that's the way we win hockey games and we're doing that right now.”
With Schenn, it's as though he's unclear on the concept of a contract year.
Players who are approaching unrestricted free agency, such as Schenn was at the start of training camp, want big seasons in an effort to earn a lucrative contract. But Schenn already signed his big extension — an eight-year, $52 million deal that goes into effect next season — just before the season began. He's scoring even though he's already got the big money. He's on pace to surpass his career high in goals (28 in 2017-18).
“Just trying to find open ice, open space,” he said. “I'm getting some puck luck, which has been huge. Every player needs that and I'm just trying to shoot the puck at the right time and thankfully they're going in.”
“It's his normal game,” Berube said. “He hasn't really changed his game. He's a good two-way player for us. He can score goals and that line with 'Schwartzie' and different linemates — (Jordan) Kyrou has been there for a little bit — those guys have good chemistry together and they work well together. He's doing a good job producing for us.”
The win on Monday was the Blues' 70th in calendar year 2019, including the playoffs, with three more games remaining. The Blues are just the 10th team in NHL history with that many wins in a year. (But the original six teams lost out on eight wins a year compared to now because of shorter playoffs, and the addition of overtime and shootouts in the modern era give teams more chances to win than when there games could end in ties). If the Blues were to win those final three, they would match second-best ever, behind only the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks, who won 80.
The Blues can now take a breather, three days with no practice before facing Winnipeg on Friday. They know their game has not been perfect this season, that weak starts have been overcome by strong finishes and that top-flight goaltending has smoothed what could have been some bumpy times.
“It's crazy what a little bit of winning and confidence will do for a hockey team,” Schenn said. “We're feeling it as a group right now. We've had some success early and will just roll with it.”
Schenn chuckled when someone asked him Monday night about the Blues repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
“We're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves, by any means,” he said. “There's a lot of good teams in this league. It's very hard to repeat as we've seen. But we feel like what we went through last year, we don't try to get too high or too low, just because it can eat away at you. I think that everything we've been through last year is kind of helping us this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.