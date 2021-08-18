 Skip to main content
SCHNUCKS DONATES TO SFC AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Mark Marberry

The Farmington Schnucks grocery store donated 935 bottles of Powerade drinks to the St. Francois County Ambulance District in a presentation held Aug. 2.

The donation was the result of the store's two-week "Hydrating Heroes" program.

