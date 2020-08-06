School answers reopening questions during forum

The Fredericktown R-I School District held a Facebook Live Forum, Tuesday to address questions regarding the school reopening plan.
The district is set to begin classes Aug. 25.
Superintendent Chadd Starkey opened up the forum by thanking everyone who responded to the district's survey.
"We really appreciate the feedback you've give us on the survey," Starkey said. "I know there are a lot of questions and we will try to get those answered for you tonight as best we can. There are a lot of unanswered questions that we maybe will not be able to provide a great answer to, but during these changing times and difficult times we will do the best we can."
Starkey said the district is definitely concerned about the safety of students and staff. He said they are going to do everything within their power and within their knowledge of COVID-19 to make sure they are safe.
"We do believe however that it is important for students to be in school, to have face to face instruction and we want to try to make that happen and also make it happen safely," Starkey said. "We are definitely in uncharted waters and we are going to try to navigate through this as best we can. We also understand that some of you might be uncomfortable with sending your kids to school, and if that is the case we want to work with you and provide options for you."
Starkey said the district has been working on the school reopening plan for the last month and has changed and updated it 20 to 30 times. He said each building will have individual plans tailored to the needs of their students.
"I think that is very important because it might look different at the elementary building than it does at the high school building," Starkey said. "It is a different setup so they have different needs and different ways to help make the kids safe. So those building plans are going to be very useful."
Starkey said the reopening plan highlights four levels of reopening and the district plans to open at level two.
"Level one is just like school is normal, no issues with any kind of virus or COVID-19. We just run a normal school with face to face instruction," Starkey said. "Level two, which we would like to start with, if things stay the way they are now, is we are going to do face to face instruction, but we will have a virtual option for parents who feel uncomfortable with sending their kids to school."
Starkey said level three would be a fixed blended instructional program to reduce the amount of students in the building by half. He said students would maybe attend two or three days a week and days would be scheduled.
"Then level four would be a complete shut down, like we were with the fourth quarter last year, where there was no face to face and all distanced and virtual learning," Starkey said. "So we have four levels, level one through four, one being just normal education all the way up to level four with a total school shut down."
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt participated in the panel showing unity between the health department and the district.
Hunt encouraged the public to continue preventative measures by washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, social distancing and if you can not social distance wear a face covering.
"The symptoms you would look for if you have been in direct contact with someone or just to monitor yourself are a fever of 100.4 or higher, shortness of breath, cough, difficulty breathing, a new lost sense of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, headache, tired, and congestion and runny nose," Hunt said. "These are symptoms everyone says are allergy symptoms, cold symptoms, that is what has made this virus so difficult for our local providers to diagnose other than just doing the lab test. These are very important to monitor once school starts."
Hunt said the health department will be working closely with the district in the event a child or staff member presents symptomatic during the day to help protect the other children and staff.
"I’ve said before this is changing the science what they know about the disease and how to prevent it or how to treat it keeps changing," Hunt said. "We will continue to follow the science and make recommendations and work with the school board on this issue."
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson discussed the virtual option available for students who choose not to attend in person.
"First thing I want to talk about is our expectations for participation in this virtual model," Henson said. "This is going to be different than what we did in March during the sudden closure. It will be different in the responsibilities in both the student and the teacher and a little bit of the delivery method."
Henson said the virtual environment will be asynchronous meaning the new material will be distributed online at different times, possibly a day later, than it is taught in class.
"It will be impossible for us to expect that every day at 8 o'clock for a teacher to have a video of the class and students at home be participating in a live format," Henson said. "Our bandwith would not allow for that."
Henson said assignments will be in a drop box that can be accessed on the district website using the students district email.
"One of the requirements will be, we want students to participate daily with the new concepts and materials," Henson said. "Students will be expected to complete all assignments, meet due dates and attend online meetings if they are scheduled. All of these classes are going to follow the regular grade level curriculum and this time students will be held accountable through the normal grading criteria."
Henson said, last spring it was kind of a completion thing, but this fall they want all kids to be able to achieve at all levels and have the same opportunities. He said the district will hold them all to the same expectations.
Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen then explained the importance of social emotional learning, SEL.
"Social emotional learning, is a very important part of student learning and student growth and development," Allen said. "There is a great deal of research on this topic but specifically I’m going to reference the American Academy of Pediatrics. Per these pediatricians we recognize that children learn best when physically present in the classroom, but children get much more than academics in school they also learn social and emotional skills at school."
Allen said, being present at school means students get healthy meals, exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.
"There are five core competencies that our educators at Fredericktown R-I are highly trained in to address and support the classroom and school setting," Allen said. "This is why we feel it is so important for our kids to be here if they can be, but if not we certainly will support them virtually."
Allen said the five core competencies are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
Starkey then continued the discussion by going through portions of the reopening plan.
Regarding hygiene and cleaning, Starkey said the district has ordered hand sanitizer stations, electrostatic sprayers for the buses and after school as well as disinfecting wipes.
"Good hygiene practices will be taught daily," Starkey said. "One of the best ways to prevent the spread of a virus is to wash your hands frequently. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at entrances to buildings, at cafeteria lines and on buses."
Starkey said water bottle filing stations have been installed in all the buildings. He said the district will also be using social/physical distancing wherever possible.
"The building teams are coming up with good ideas that will keep students apart wherever possible," Starkey said. "Some examples are putting up barriers in classes with tables and in our cafeterias. Reducing the number of students in cafeterias by rotating days of eating in the classroom, outside etc. then a turn in the cafeteria."
Starkey said he personally went into classrooms to measure and make sure student desks could be separated six feet apart. He said in rooms where this was not possible clear dividers would be utilized.
"We have ordered cloth masks for all students," Starkey said. "Students will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask especially in areas where social distancing is difficult such as during class changes, before and after school, on the bus and at athletic events."
Starkey said the district understands students, especially younger children, will have a hard time keeping a mask on all day.
"Attendance will be different this year," Starkey said. "We will be encouraging students to stay home when they have certain COVID symptoms. We will not discipline students or incentivize attendance this year."
Starkey said students will have to stay engaged with their class while they are out sick and procedures will be in place for students to keep up with their classes while absent.
"A checklist is being developed for parents and staff to self screen every morning before coming to school," Starkey said. "In addition, staff will be trained to help identify symptoms."
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will be excluded from school and recommended to self-isolate.
"The custodial staff will be informed so that all desks, lockers and work spaces of the person are thoroughly disinfected," Starkey said. "If the school is not open when notification occurs, the custodial staff will wait 24 hours or as long as possible prior to disinfecting and instead will block off the area sot that others do not have contact."
Starkey said, breakfast and lunch will be served boxed style to avoid any self serve items. Students will have a choice of hot lunch, cold lunch or a salad.
Visitors will be limited in all buildings and are asked to call the office to make arrangements.
Starkey said extra curricular activities including sports, band and choir are going ahead as planned with extra precautions being taken.
"We will provide building and district level plans on Friday and maybe sooner if we get them ready," Starkey said. "They will definitely specific and help answer a lot of questions that might be out there."
Starkey said if you are interested in the virtual option let your building know during registration.
"We are very excited about the school year we miss the kids too and we are ready to get rolling again," Starkey said. "We are just going to try and make sure that we are safe and we have a good school year."
