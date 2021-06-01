Schwartz heads list of Blues' pending free agents

It starts with Schwartz, the senior member of the Blues in terms of continuous service, having played his first game for the team more than nine years ago on March 17, 2012. Since becoming a full-time player during the 2013-14 season, Schwartz has scored 19 or more goals in five of eight seasons.

But due in large part to injuries, he has run hot and cold lately, with only 11 regular-season goals in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup season, followed by 22 in ’19-’20 and just eight in 40 games this season.

“It was a tough year for him for sure from an offensive standpoint, not producing,” Berube said. “He wants to produce and we need him to produce but that didn’t happen.

“Now, he gives you everything he’s got on the ice. Hard worker, extremely hard worker and competitive player. Real good team guy. He had injuries this year. He was banged up a little bit down the stretch for sure but nothing that kept him out of the lineup.”

Schwartz, who turns 29 next month, missed 15 games from mid-February through mid-March with what was believed to be an oblique muscle injury.

He had a tough lead-up to the season as well, with the passing of his father Rick to a heart attack at age 59 in November.