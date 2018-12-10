ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz, who has been out since Nov. 17 and missed 11 games, could be back in the lineup on Tuesday when the Blues face Florida at Enterprise Center.
Schwartz was hit in the hand by a shot by teammate Vladimir Tarasenko late in the gave with Vegas on Nov. 16 and hasn't played since. He skated in practice on Monday at the IceZone with Brayden Schenn and David Perron after usually skating with players with the extras when he was on the ice with the full team.
“I'm feeling better,” Schwartz said. “This last week, I'd say I've made strides. We'll see how it feels in the morning, but I feel like I'm getting close.
“We'll see how it feels in the morning and try a couple more things out and then make a decision right after that.”
Schwartz has played in just 15 of the Blues' 28 games so far this season, and has two goals and seven assists. He missed two games early inn the season when he took a shot from Tarasenko off his foot. It took him a while to get his game going, but in the four games before his injury, he had a goal and four assists and was a plus-5. Then, he got in the way of another Tarasenko shot.
“It just hit me in an unlucky spot again,” he said. “Not much you can do. … He's got a pretty hard shot and he felt bad and apologized. There's not much you can do. It's a hockey play and you're standing in front of the net. It was just bad luck.”
Because it was a hand injury, Schwartz was able to keep skating, so that part of his game hasn't suffered, but it will be his stickwork and puck handling that needed to be adjusted.
A lot has changed since Schwartz last played. The game in which he was hurt, a 4-1 win over Vegas, represented the high point of the season for the Blues, who had won five of eight games at that point. They were then shut out in their next two games and Mike Yeo was fired.
“It's never fun to watch,” he said. “It's an ugly feeling when you find out you can't play and do your job and do what you love to do. It's frustrating. … Obviously the coaching change is a big shock. We've showed signs of great play. We've beaten some great teams and then just the consistency and the confidence is something we need to get back.”
“He drives our engine here, that's for sure,” interim coach Craig Berube said. “He's a very good player, a 200-foot player, a hard-working guy. He can produce offensively.”
GOALIE CHANGE
Jordan Binnington, fresh from San Antonio, was at practice on Monday and Chad Johnson wasn't as the Blues put the veteran No. 2 on waivers. Johnson has some of the worst numbers among NHL goalies this season, while Binnington has been putting up good numbers in the AHL and has moved ahead of Ville Husso as the team's No. 3 goalie, at least for now.
Johnson has a 3.55 goals-against average, which was sixth worst in the league among goalies with 10 or more appearances, and an .884 save percentage, which was third worst for that same group. Whether or not Binnington gets in a game soon remains to be seen. Berube wouldn't say who would be in goal on Tuesday.
MIXING IT UP
The highlight of practice on Monday was a fight between Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford during a battle drill. Sanford was battling for space near the goal with Bortuzzo and the two began cross checking each other. It escalated from there and Bortuzzo got in a couple of punches on Sanford before assistant coach Steve Ott separated them. The fight came in the last drill of practice; Bortuzzo left and went to the dressing room, while Sanford threw his stick like a spear and slammed his helmet to the ice in frustration.
"Guys are frustrated and they should be," Berube said. "Sometimes in practice it boils over and things happen. ... They do care. I know these guys care, and that’s what happens because they do care and want to be successful."
"You've got to enjoy it," said teammate Pat Maroon. "That's part of hockey right? We're still teammates. Sometimes people get heated and frustrations build up. I love that stuff. I think it's great. That's me though. I don't know if anyone else likes it."
