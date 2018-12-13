ST. LOUIS – In talking about the decision to send Jordan Kyrou down to San Antonio, Blues interim coach Craig Berube said the fact that Kyrou didn't play Tuesday and that the team was going to stick with the same forward group on Friday was a factor.
One big takeaway from that is that it means that the Blues will be keeping the line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and David Perron together.
With injuries, that group hasn't played together all that much. There have been only three games this season – vs. Calgary in the third game of the season, at Montreal in October and Tuesday – and the line has made things happen in each game.
In the Calgary game, Perron had a hat trick, with Schenn assisting on all three goals. In Montreal, Perron had an assist on a Schenn goal on a power play though the Blues gave up a goal with 11 seconds late to cost them at least one point. And then on Tuesday, Perron had two goals, with Schwartz assisting on both goals and Schenn assisting on one. Schenn had the game-winning goal, with Perron on the ice and getting an assist.
"You've got Schwartz who gets in there skating and forechecking, creates loose pucks," Berube said. "Brayden Schenn is a power-type forward too, good forechecker, physical, he's around the net a lot, and you've got a finisher. David Perron is a very highly skilled player, great hands, he can pass or shoot. Kind of a good combination all around."
The Blues have had to break the lineup for a variety of reasons. After the Calgary game and Perron's hat trick, Schwartz got hurt and missed two games. (Sammy Blais filled in while Schwartz was out.) Schwartz came back and the line was together for one game before Vladimir Tarasenko was moved into Perron's spot. That grouping stayed together until Schenn got hurt, and then Schwartz got hurt again, so from Nov. 6 to Tuesday, a span of 16 games, putting them back together wasn't an option. But Schwartz came back on Tuesday and the line was put back together, with strong results.
"At the start of the year we had chemistry," said Schenn, who has had an assisted on five of Perron's eight goals that had an assist, "then a couple of us got banged up there, and were unable to be put back together. There's a chance now and through one game we felt we had a good game. We have something to build on and we just want keep on getting better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.