Scooter's franchisees excited about Farmington location

Holding its official ribbon cutting on Jan. 11, Scooter’s Coffee, 401 Karsch Blvd., is operating at full steam serving coffee and drinks daily to the Farmington area.

Jackson, Missouri, residents, Bart and Keri Vandeven, are Scooter's franchisees and Farmington is the fourth store they've opened so far. Bart spoke in glowing terms about how business in town has taken off.

“Farmington’s a great community,” he said. “We built our first store in Jackson where we live. When we came up here, the atmosphere, the people seemed just like the kind of people we are used to from where we’re at. We’re a family atmosphere, a family organization. We felt like this is where we needed to be.

"When we started asking local companies about how it worked to be in business in Farmington, everybody said Farmington is a great place. When you have that many people tell you it’s a great place to do business, it makes you want to go put your business there.”

For the Vandevens, sales at their Farmington location have been great since it opened.

“Farmington’s welcomed us with wide-open arms," he said. "It has beat any of the startup metrics that we had compared to the other stores. We compared it to what we did in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Perryville — and that’s what we were hoping for here, and it had better numbers.”

The idea of becoming a Scooter's Coffee franchisee came about on a trip the couple made to Boise, Idaho, about six years ago. Bart said it became the couple's dream.

“We saw a little drive-through coffee house and every day we were there, we saw people lining up,” he said. “My wife was a respiratory teacher and I worked at Proctor and Gamble in the factory. We said we wanted to do something where we can work together. We liked that concept, so when we decided three years ago to do that, we went out to find the right company to team with and found Scooter’s Coffee to team up with and became a franchisee.”

Keri said that opening the stores allowed them to quit their day jobs and work together. They plan to continue opening more stores north of Farmington in the near future.

“I’ve been to Farmington for different sporting events, but never really had to do anything in the community,” she said. “It was a very positive impact opening here. It was surprising how supportive the community is and we love the small town community feel.”

The couple's first store opened in Jackson in 2020, with Perryville following last summer. The Vandevens opened the Cape and Farmington stores back to back. Scooter’s is a franchise out of Omaha, Nebraska. With over 400 locations, it is currently the fourth largest coffee chain in the United States. Bart believes it will move into third place by the end of the year.

Speaking about Scooter's product line, he said, “Obviously we have coffees. We are known for our espresso drinks. We have espresso and decaf espresso as well. We have Red Bull infusions, which is a Red Bull drink infused with different flavors. It’s really popular, especially with the younger crowd.”

Scooter’s also offers teas, smoothies and hot chocolate in the drink category. The smoothies can add energy or protein upon a customer's request.

As far as the signature drink for Scooter’s, Bart described the Caramelicious as "...velvety caramel mixed with our espresso — and we can make it hot, iced or blended. You can have it any way you want it. That is typically the number one seller in any of the stores.”

According to Bart, Scooter's also offers breakfast all day.

“Our everything bagel is popular," he said. "We have a waffle sandwich which is a maple waffle with sausage and cheese. We have bacon ciabattas, burritos, pastries, blueberry muffins, a Caramelicious muffin, and chocolate chip cookies all day long.”

Keri is excited about the Scooter's app which not only provides customers a quick and easy way to pay for their orders, but it can also save them money and send them notifications about specials as well.

“For every dollar you spend, you get three bonus points,” she said. “That works you toward a free beverage. You can get to those free drinks pretty quickly. You also get a free birthday drink. Our app users get special announcements that other customers won’t see through a notification on your phone. It’s a lot quicker in the drive-thru to be able to pay with your app.”

Keri added that the ability to order ahead is coming to the app in about a month.

