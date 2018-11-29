Raven Adamson

Raven Adamson

 Provided by Potosi PD

The Potosi Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing juvenile.

According to a department spokesperson, as of 9 a.m. the department was still searching for Raven Adamson, age 16, who was last seen at her home in Potosi at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

She is described as 5’6” and was last seen wearing a black Trojan shirt and pink and black pajama pants.

If located, or you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the police department by calling 573-438-5468 or 911.

