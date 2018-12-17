COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s only fitting that a season full of twists and turns for Missouri’s tight ends ended with an unexpected coaching change.
When position coach Joe Jon Finley left Barry Odom’s staff for the same job at Texas A&M earlier this month, it was just another adjustment for a group that endured one change after another during the season.
First, promising freshman Messiah Swinson suffered a knee injury the first week of camp, ending his season before it began. Then in November, All-American candidate Albert Okwuegbunam suffered a shoulder injury at Florida that’s kept him on the sideline. Along the way, trusty senior Kendall Blanton missed three midseason games with a knee injury.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they’ve had replacement parts right under their noses.
As the Tigers (8-4) prepare for the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State (6-6), Odom appointed senior offensive analyst Garrick McGee as interim tight ends coach. He’s been an FBS head coach at Alabama-Birmingham and a coordinator at four different Power 5 programs: Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville and most recently Illinois in 2016-17. Last year McGee was fired with one year left on his Illinois contract, allowing Missouri to hire him as an analyst on a moderate hourly wage — the same arrangement Odom made with senior defensive analyst Ted Monachino, the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2017.
Odom plans to decide after the bowl game how he’ll shape the offensive staff for 2019.
“Garrick has filled in and done a nice job,” Odom said. “It’s easier because he understands the offense, knows the kids and has relationships with the staff. He’s done a heck of a job since he’s been here in the analyst role and now as one of the 10 coaches. But I’ve also learned you’ve got to be urgent enough but get the right fit for what your program needs.”
As an analyst, McGee was prohibited from working closely with players on the practice field or during games and instead focused more on scouting opponents and building game plans.
In his temporary coaching role, he gets to have more interaction with players, the part of coaching he missed most the last few months. McGee doesn’t consider this role an audition for a more permanent job on Odom’s staff, but he could be an internal candidate as Finley’s long-term replacement.
“You miss having your own players,” McGee said. “This has really been cool the last couple weeks.”
The feeling appears to be mutual. As McGee met with reporters after Sunday’s practice, a group of offensive linemen huddled around him, teasing him with shouts of “Hollywood McGee” at the sudden interest in the veteran staffer.
“He’s a different guy,” Blanton said. “I love the intensity he brings to the work room. Everybody likes him. He just brings a different aspect. He’s been a lot of different places, so he brings a lot of techniques that he’s learned along the way that he’s implementing every day.”
McGee’s not the only addition to the group this year. After Swinson’s injury, the offense borrowed freshman defensive end Daniel Parker Jr. during camp, hoping he’d add an extra body as a blocking specialist. As injuries further depleted the Tigers’ depth, Parker emerged as a valuable blocker and managed to surprise everyone with six catches for 63 yards. He was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.
“Back in August I was running routes, but it was terrible,” Parker said. “Just terrible. I couldn’t even run a stick route. But I’ve gotten a lot better — and I’ve still got a long way to go.”
“It’s amazing,” McGee said. “He’s been a blessing in disguise because of the injuries that happened. ... He’s a really good blocker. He can catch the ball better than we thought he could. He’s made some plays. I’ve always said that at some point in his career, he’s going to be a captain of the team. He’s got that type of personality.”
But will he stay a tight end? Parker was coy with the question Sunday, saying he knows what position he’ll play in 2019 but won’t reveal the answer until after the season. Okwuegbunam, a redshirt sophomore, is expected to get a draft grade from the NFL’s Draft Advisory Council some time before the Liberty Bowl. If he’s serious about considering the NFL — Okwuegbunam hasn’t talked to reporters since getting hurt Nov. 3 at Florida — he’ll have to decide by Jan. 14 if he’ll enter the draft. By then, Odom could have his tight ends coach in place. Maybe McGee gets the call.
“I just like coaching ball, man,” McGee said. “You roll the balls out there and coach ball with the proper fundamentals and technique. You motivate your guys, get them disciplined, get them to take care of the football. I really don’t see it as an audition. I like coaching football.”
ASSISTANT ARRESTED
Missouri assistant coach Vernon Hargreaves was arrested Saturday on a warrant stemming from a missed court appearance. The team’s inside linebackers coach was pulled over at 5:30 a.m. Saturday for speeding just east of Memorial Stadium, said University Police public safety information specialist Sara Deidrich. During the stop, an MUPD officer discovered an active warrant for Hargreaves’ arrest for failure to appear in court in Miller County. Hargreaves was taken into custody at Boone County Jail and released on $1,000 bond.
Hargreaves, 56, was cited for a traffic ticket in December 2017 in Miller County for operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to register the vehicle. Hargreaves, who moved to Columbia from Arkansas around that time, failed to appear at his January court date. A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.
Hargreaves was not at Sunday’s practice. Mizzou is handling his situation internally, a team spokesman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.