Illinois
Archery Deer Season
October 1-January 20, 2019
Youth Firearm Deer Season
October 6-8
Firearm Deer Seasons
Firearm 1st Season - November 16-18
Firearm 2nd Season - November 29-December 2
Muzzleloader Deer Seasons
Muzzleloader 1st Season - November 29-December 2
Muzzleloader-Only Season - December 7-9
Waterfowl
Duck Season
North Zone
20 October – 18 December
Central Zone
27 October – 25 December
South Central Zone
10 November – 8 January 2019
South Zone
22 November – 20 January 2019
Statewide Seasons
Teal Season
8 – 23 September
Early Season Canada Goose
1 – 15 September
Canada Goose
North Zone
20 October – 17 January
Central Zone
27 October – 4 November, 12 November – 31 January
South Central Zone
10 November – 31 January
South Zone 2016
22 November – 31 January 2019
White-Fronted Goose (Specklebelly)
North Zone
22 October – 17 January
Central Zone
5 November – 31 January
The South-Central and South Zones will have the same
dates as Canada Geese
** For other fall seasons (small game, dove, trapping, etc.) refer to: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/calendar/pages/dnrseasons.aspx
Missouri
Deer
Firearms, Youth
OCT 27-28
NOV 23-25
Firearms, Antlerless
NOV 30-DEC 02
Alternative Methods
DEC 22-JAN 01, 2019
Firearms, November Portion
NOV 10-20
Archery
SEP 15-NOV 09
NOV 21-JAN 15, 2019
Waterfowl
Brant Geese
OCT 06-14
NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019
Ducks and Coots - South Zone
NOV 22-25
DEC 03-JAN 27, 2019
Ducks and Coots - North Zone
NOV 03-JAN 01, 2019
Ducks and Coots - Middle Zone
NOV 03-09
NOV 15-JAN 06, 2019
Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - South Zone
NOV 17-18
Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - North Zone
OCT 20-21
Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - Middle Zone
OCT 20-21
Greater White-fronted Geese
NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019
Light Goose Conservation Order
FEB 07-APR 30, 2019
Teal
SEP 08-23
Light Geese
NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019
Canada Geese
OCT 0614
NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019
Turkey
Fall Firearms
OCT 01-31
Archery
SEP 15-NOV 09
NOV 21-JAN 15, 2019
** For all other fall seasons (squirrel, rabbit, trapping, etc.) see: https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons/species
