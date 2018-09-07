Illinois

Archery Deer Season

October 1-January 20, 2019

Youth Firearm Deer Season

October 6-8

Firearm Deer Seasons

Firearm 1st Season - November 16-18

Firearm 2nd Season - November 29-December  2

Muzzleloader Deer Seasons

Muzzleloader 1st Season - November 29-December 2

Muzzleloader-Only Season - December 7-9

Waterfowl

Duck Season

North Zone

20 October – 18 December

Central Zone

27 October – 25 December

South Central Zone

10 November – 8 January 2019

South Zone

22 November – 20 January 2019

Statewide Seasons

Teal Season

8 – 23 September

Early Season Canada Goose

1 – 15 September

Canada Goose 

North Zone

20 October – 17 January

Central Zone

27 October – 4 November, 12 November – 31 January

South Central Zone

10 November – 31 January

South Zone 2016

22 November – 31 January 2019

White-Fronted Goose (Specklebelly)

North Zone

22 October – 17 January

Central Zone

5 November – 31 January

The South-Central and South Zones will have the same

dates as Canada Geese

** For other fall seasons (small game, dove, trapping, etc.) refer to: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/calendar/pages/dnrseasons.aspx

Missouri

Deer

Firearms, Youth

OCT 27-28

NOV 23-25

Firearms, Antlerless

NOV 30-DEC 02

Alternative Methods

DEC 22-JAN 01, 2019

Firearms, November Portion

NOV 10-20

Archery

SEP 15-NOV 09

NOV 21-JAN 15, 2019

Waterfowl

Brant Geese

OCT 06-14

NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019

Ducks and Coots - South Zone

NOV 22-25

DEC 03-JAN 27, 2019

Ducks and Coots - North Zone

NOV 03-JAN 01, 2019

Ducks and Coots - Middle Zone

NOV 03-09

NOV 15-JAN 06, 2019

Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - South Zone

NOV 17-18

Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - North Zone

OCT 20-21

Ducks, Coots, and Geese - Youth - Middle Zone

OCT 20-21

Greater White-fronted Geese

NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019

Light Goose Conservation Order

FEB 07-APR 30, 2019

Teal

SEP 08-23

Light Geese

NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019

Canada Geese

OCT 0614

NOV 11-FEB 06, 2019

Turkey

Fall Firearms

OCT 01-31

Archery

SEP 15-NOV 09

NOV 21-JAN 15, 2019

** For all other fall seasons (squirrel, rabbit, trapping, etc.) see: https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons/species

