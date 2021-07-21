Seattle picks Blues defenseman in expansion draft

All told, Seattle took 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goalies.

Even though he’s only 24, Dunn is among the most experienced of the 11 D-men. Only Giordano (949), Larsson (603) and Olekskiak (369) have played in more career regular-season games than Dunn’s 267.

Only Giordano (22:40), Larsson (20:42) and Cholowski (18:14) have more career ice time per game than Dunn’s 17 minutes 23 seconds. And Cholowski has played only 104 NHL games.

Perhaps most important is the offense that Dunn gives the Kraken. He has more career goals (32) than any of the 11 defensemen other than Giordano. And he and Giordano are the only blueliners who have scored 10 or more goals in a season.

As a restricted free agent, the Kraken hold Dunn's rights for only the upcoming season unless they reach agreement on a multi-year deal. He made $1.875 million this past season and is arbitration eligible.

"That would be the plan," Kraken general manager Ron Frances said when asked about getting Dunn under a longer-term contract.

"He's a young defenseman. We think he's got some good offensive upside, so we're looking forward to getting a chance to work with Vince and help develop his game. And hopefully he can be a big part of our future."