The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s Floodplain Management Section was recently recognized with an award from the National Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) for its exemplary efforts in flood recovery and damage guidance.

SEMA State National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Coordinator Karen McHugh and her staff collaborated with former Illinois State NFIP Coordinator Paul Osman to create the nation’s first “After the Flood Quick Guide.” This 66-page comprehensive resource guide provides Missourians with easy-to-understand information on flood clean up, mold remediation, mitigation grants, and many other issues regarding how to rebuild safely and in compliance with the NFIP.

“Flooding is one of the most common and devastating types of disaster Missouri experiences, and this team works hard every day to help fellow Missourians plan, prepare and recover,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “This is a well-deserved recognition, and we’re proud of their efforts to help build flood-aware, resilient communities.”

The SEMA team received the Tom Lee State Award for Excellence in Floodplain Management, which recognizes an outstanding floodplain management program or activity at the state level. It preserves the memory of Tom Lee, a visionary floodplain manager responsible for some of the country’s finest state-level programs, and his instrumental work in developing the regulatory framework that is still implemented today.

SEMA’s Floodplain Management team works with state, federal and local partners to help protect Missouri residents and businesses against the devastating impacts of flooding. After many years of helping communities recover, the team determined that there was not a single all-inclusive resource to help communities with questions and next steps following a flooding event.

Shortly after the guide was published, historic flash flooding devastated families, homes and businesses across the St. Louis region in July 2022. The SEMA Floodplain Management team distributed hundreds of guides to flood victims and continues to work to help communities across Missouri break the devastating build-flood-rebuild cycle.

The team’s work has helped make Missouri a leader in floodplain management. Missouri is one of only eight states qualified in the Advanced Tier of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s framework for management of federal funding to provide flood loss reduction measures. State programs in the Advanced Tier are considered to be “best in class” and performing above expectations.

Currently, 686 Missouri communities participate in the NFIP.

For more information about SEMA’s Floodplain Management Section and flood insurance, please visit https://sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/floodplain/. To view the “After the Flood Quick Guide,” click here.