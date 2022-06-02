SEMO baseball set for regional

Not a lot went Southeast Missouri’s way through the Ohio Valley Conference baseball championships late last week in Lexington, Ky.

But the Redhawks somehow survived.

SEMO successfully battled back following an 11-10 loss to sixth-seeded Tennessee Tech to win three elimination games and earned back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths with a 5-4, 10-inning win over top-seeded Belmont in the championship game.

“In our first game, we lost our No. 1 starter after an inning due to a five-hour rain delay and then when we started again, our No. 2 starter hurt his elbow without recording an out. We were three outs into the tournament and had already burned through our top two pitchers,’’ SEMO coach Andy Sawyers recalled. “We battled back to take the lead in that first game, but ended up losing a tough one. The whole weekend was a little surreal for us. We never seemed comfortable, but somehow we managed to get the job done.

“I’m proud of the way we battled through that and hopefully now we can carry that momentum moving forward.”

The Redhawks (37-20) will compete this weekend in the NCAA Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky., along with 12th-seeded Louisville (38-18-1), Oregon (35-23) and Michigan (32-26).

SEMO, which also qualified for the NCAAs in 1998, 2002, 2016 and last year, will take on Louisville Friday at 1 p.m., with Oregon and Michigan set to square off at 6 p.m. The double-elimination event will continue with two games each on Saturday and Sunday. The if-needed game would be played on Monday.

Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three Super Regionals on June 10-13. The eight Super Regional winners will move on to the College World Series June 17-27 in Omaha, Neb.

“Last year, winning the league and the conference tournament and then getting to the NCAAs — that was the accomplishment for us,’’ Sawyers said. “But there’s a different feeling with this group. We’ve had an amazing year — we’ve had more than 20 come-from-behind wins, including three or four walk-offs — this group definitely has a flair for the dramatic. And that's resulted in a memorable and meaningful ride for us.

“We’ve tested these guys — we played the toughest DI schedule in school history — and now we’re ready for that next big test. In baseball, anything can happen, so we’re going to show up and we’re going to give it our best. I’m not saying we’re better than Louisville, but we’re definitely not scared of them.”

Sawyer added: “I know it’s cliché, but it’s especially true at this time of year: It’s not the best team that wins, it’s the team that plays the best.”

The Redhawks were paced in the OVC Tournament by right-hander Jason Rackers, who earned tournament MVP honors by pitching 9 2/3 innings on Saturday for the title-game win over Belmont; he’s 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA this season. Other all-tournament honorees included:

• Catcher Andrew Keck, who delivered key home runs in the last two tourney games. A pro prospect, he enters this weekend hitting .330 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs.

• Shortstop Tyler Wilber is another player with a shot at playing professionally. He also finished the season hitting .330 with team-leading totals in homers (18) and RBIs (73). The RBI total sets a single-season record for the Redhawks.

• Left fielder and lead-off hitter Jevon Mason is hitting .318. He leads the squad with 70 runs scored and 16 steals and has also contributed 14 homers and 43 RBIs.

• First baseman Lincoln Andrews finished among the squad leaders in homers (15) and RBIs (44).

• Reliever Blake Cisneros pitched in three tourney games last weekend, working 6 1/3 scoreless innings while picking up the save in the title-clincher on Saturday. This season, he’s 4-1 with two saves and a 2.67 ERA.

Another top hitter for SEMO is center fielder Brett Graber, who’s hitting .329 with nine homers, 44 RBIs and 13 steals. Other key hurlers include starter Tommy Windt (4-2) and relievers Kyle Miller (8-4, 2.91, 6 saves) and Austin Williams (7-3, 4.94, 2 saves).

