SEMO ready to prove itself as FCS underdogs at Mizzou

“I have no idea who’s going to play on Saturday,” he said. “I know this, I’m going into it with the mentality that this Southeast Missouri team is … a very good special teams operation that blocked 12 kicks in the last three seasons. They’ve got multiple fronts and coverages, which give gave us lots of issues last week against Kentucky and against Central Michigan. They run the football, which we haven’t stopped the run consistently in the first two games. So in my mindset, we’ve got to go play really well. That’s it. If anybody else plays that’s going to be determined based on the fact that they have earned the opportunity to play, not based on ‘Well, this is a I-AA school and we’re an SEC school, so so-and-so should get to play and Johnny gets to go ahead and get in the game this week.’ I don’t ever think that way and I certainly don’t think that way after (eight) FCS teams beating Division I teams this year. And I can go through that list if you want to. Our team has that list printed off in their lockers this week.”