SEMO ready to prove itself as FCS underdogs at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There’s no rational reason Missouri players should strut through the locker room with overconfidence this week after Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. But just in case, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz provided some motivation to meet their eyes.
A list of all the upsets Football Championship Subdivision teams have pulled on Football Bowl Subdivision teams this season greeted each Mizzou player at their locker this week. There have been eight already this season. Southeast Missouri would sure like to be No. 9. The Redhawks (0-2) visit Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Drinkwitz’s Tigers (1-1).
Mizzou has never lost to an FCS team (formerly Division I-AA) since the Division I ranks were split in 1978 and is 4-0 all-time against SEMO, most recently a 50-0 shellacking in 2019.
This would be a natural break in the schedule for Drinkwitz to empty his bench and give reserve players much-needed playing time. That’s not his approach this week, as he clearly stated with an emphatic monologue on the subject Tuesday.
“I have no idea who’s going to play on Saturday,” he said. “I know this, I’m going into it with the mentality that this Southeast Missouri team is … a very good special teams operation that blocked 12 kicks in the last three seasons. They’ve got multiple fronts and coverages, which give gave us lots of issues last week against Kentucky and against Central Michigan. They run the football, which we haven’t stopped the run consistently in the first two games. So in my mindset, we’ve got to go play really well. That’s it. If anybody else plays that’s going to be determined based on the fact that they have earned the opportunity to play, not based on ‘Well, this is a I-AA school and we’re an SEC school, so so-and-so should get to play and Johnny gets to go ahead and get in the game this week.’ I don’t ever think that way and I certainly don’t think that way after (eight) FCS teams beating Division I teams this year. And I can go through that list if you want to. Our team has that list printed off in their lockers this week.”
He wasn’t done.
“We’re very aware that anybody can win or lose on any given Saturday,” he said. “So if anybody thinks that they’re just going to get to play this week because we’re playing SEMO, they’re absolutely insane.”
The Redhawks earn a $550,000 payday for playing Saturday’s game, a vital revenue piece for an athletics department that operates at a fraction of Mizzou’s $120 million budget. FCS schools are limited to 63 scholarships to divide among 85 players, unlike FBS teams that can distribute 85 full scholarships. There’s more at stake for the Redhawks.
“We’re not going up there just to get a paycheck,” SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz said. “We’re going up there to get it on. If we get into a fourth quarter game, great. You never know how those type of things can work out. But I know to give us our best chance you got to prepare but also be excited and thankful for the opportunity to play such a quality team and opponent.”
Already this season, three Power Five conference teams have dropped games to FCS opponents: Florida State lost to Jacksonville State last week in epic meltdown fashion on the final play of the game; Washington lost to Montana; and Vanderbilt fell to East Tennessee State. Of the eight FCS victories, five were decided by one possession.
In the last decade, since the start of the 2012 season, there have been 21 FCS victories over Power Five teams. Iowa State has three losses to FCS opponents, while Washington State and Kansas have two each. Three SEC teams have dropped games to FCS foes: Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Other Power Fives with infamous losses to FCS teams the last 10 years: Baylor, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Northwestern, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and Virginia.
“We can’t let our talent get in the way,” Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak said after Wednesday’s practice. “You got to go into the game like they’re an SEC team with the same amount of talent as us.”
Mizzou’s history against FCS opponents indicate this one could be over by halftime, but there have been plenty of close calls over the years. In 2014, South Dakota State surged to a 14-0 lead before the Tigers broke a sweat. Mizzou came back for a 38-18 victory. Four years ago, Missouri State gave the Tigers a scare in a 72-43 shootout.
Dave Steckel was on the sidelines for both of those games, as Mizzou’s defensive coordinator in the former and as Missouri State’s head coach in the latter. Steckel, who will be in Columbia on Saturday to serve as TV analyst for the SEC Network-Plus broadcast, has a hunch what each coaching staff is telling their players, both the Goliaths in Columbia and the Davids in Cape Girardeau.
What are they saying in the SEMO locker room this week? It’s all about proving themselves against the state’s flagship program. It’s a speech Steckel has experience delivering.
“This is your time to shine. This is your shot,” Steckel said this week. “You guys all want to have aspirations? You want to go the NFL? Well, if you want to go to the NFL, you got to play against really good competition. … And, oh by the way, guys, remember back up here on your shoulder, you get to keep that chip there because they didn’t want you (at Mizzou)? Don’t say they did. Because if they did, you’d be there. So now’s your chance to prove that they made a mistake not recruiting you. So let’s go out and play like we always have, keep in the back of your mind that you have something to prove.”