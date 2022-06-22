Senate passes bill to ensure health benefits for toxic-exposed veterans

“Toxic-exposed veterans may not develop an illness for months or even years after their service. That should not prevent them from receiving the care and benefits they’ve earned,” said Blunt. “The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act expands eligibility for VA health care to millions of post-9/11 veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, adds more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions to the VA’s list of service presumptions, and provides resources to the VA to help ensure they’re able to serve all generations of toxic-exposed veterans. I’m glad the bill also includes resources for health-related VA research that could substantially enhance our state’s role in developing new precision medicine therapies. The strong, bipartisan support for this bill underscores our shared commitment to keeping the promises we made to service members and their families.”