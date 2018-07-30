WASHINGTON – Missouri U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt Thursday requested drought assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release additional acreage for haying and grazing as Missouri farmers and ranchers face the worst drought in the state since 2012.
“Missouri farmers and ranchers are enduring the most troubling period of severe drought we have seen since 2012,” the Senators wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “Farmers throughout our state are already seeing record low yields, delivering yet another blow to farm communities after years of declining farm incomes.”
The Senators urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve critical requests to release Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage for haying and grazing, and to approve the Missouri Farm Service Agency’s request for special authority to release CRP acreage covered by additional conservation practices for haying and grazing. The release of this acreage would provide immediate access to feedstock for Missouri livestock producers.
The letter continues, “During a time of record low farm incomes, Missouri farm families need swift answers, not bureaucratic delay and red tape. It is our hope that USDA’s timely assistance will get Missouri’s agriculture community back on its feet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.