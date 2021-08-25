Senators encourage public participation in sexual assault survey and hearings

State Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, and Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, the two Senate members appointed to serve on a task force aimed at addressing sexual assault in Missouri, encourage survivors and others impacted by sexual assault to share their experiences by participating in an online survey.

The Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force will accept public comments through Sept. 30 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MORightsTaskForce.

The 13-member task force created as part Senate Bill 569, passed by the Legislature in 2020, will make recommendations regarding the handling and response to sexual assault and identify ways the state could improve services for victims. In addition to the survey, the task force will conduct four online public hearings to gather testimony from experts from a variety of fields.

“Senator Schupp and I hope every Missourian who has experienced sexual assault, either personally or within their circle of friends and family, will take time to complete this survey and listen to the hearings,” Sen. Rehder said. “The information provided will help the task force immensely as we work to better address the impact of sexual assault on the lives of Missourians and seek better ways to respond.”