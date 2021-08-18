Senators reintroduce legislation to protect veterans from predatory practices

Thursday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) announced that he has joined U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.), and Todd Young (Ind.) in reintroducing the Protect Our Disabled Heroes Act of 2021.
The bill would protect our nation’s disabled veterans from unethical and unfair practices when applying for Veterans Administration (VA) disability claims. Specifically, it would protect disabled veterans from unethical fees charged by third party organizations in preparing and executing veterans’ disability claims. The bill would also impose criminal penalties for individuals who charge veterans unauthorized fees.
Since the creation of the VA, numerous independent Veteran Service Organizations have assisted veterans in filing disability claims free of charge. Currently, there are individuals that intentionally take advantage of veterans who may be unaware of the free services available to them.
“Defrauding disabled veterans is absolutely reprehensible,” said Blunt. “This bill protects veterans from criminals who prey upon their efforts to get the benefits they have earned and holds perpetrators accountable. By protecting disabled veterans from scams and fraudulent fees, this bill helps us do our part to honor the sacrifices these heroes have made.”
“It’s appalling that bad actors take advantage of our brave veterans trying to secure disability benefits,” said Rubio. “We should do everything possible to protect our veterans against predatory practices. They served our nation honorably and they deserve better. It’s time to hold these bad actors accountable.”
“The men and women who have honorably served our nation have made incredible sacrifices,” said Scott. “We owe them nothing less than our finest service and care in return. This bill protects our heroes and holds any bad actors accountable for trying to take advantage of disabled veterans seeking support. I’ll never stop fighting to make sure our veterans have every resource they need and I urge my colleagues to join in supporting this good bill.”
“Charging unfair fees to take advantage of disabled veterans is truly appalling,” said Young. “As a Marine, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill, which would reinstate criminal penalties for these unethical, immoral acts and protect our disabled veterans. We must do all we can to protect those who have already sacrificed so much.”