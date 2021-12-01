DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm worried about my friend's mother. My friend is turning a blind eye as her mother completely neglects her own health. She's diabetic, yet I watch her continually make poor food decisions. I don't understand why my friend lets it happen. My friend will even bring the unhealthy food into the house. Is there anything I can do? Sometimes I want to scream at them and ask if they can see what they are doing to her dear mother. It's painful to watch. -- Enabler Friend

DEAR ENABLER FRIEND: Diabetes is an insidious disease, and many diabetics struggle to adhere to a healthy diet, even when the consequences can be dire. Rather than judging your friend or her mother, ask how you can be of support. Talk to your friend about it.

When you go to visit, bring healthy snacks, like fresh fruit and sparkling water. Introduce healthy choices to them both. They may take a fancy to them over time. Offer to cook a meal for them sometimes. Make it a healthy feast that is tasty without being high in unhealthy fats and sugars. For ideas on a healthy diet for diabetics, go to: cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/eat-well/meal-plan-method.html.

Resist the inclination to judge or nag. That won't help the matter at all. Invite them to go for a long walk with you or participate in a different type of exercise. Gently encourage them to eat healthier and keep moving. But know that you cannot force them to do anything.

For more ideas on how to support your friend and her mother, go to: bit.ly/3Fm4yZC.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my closest friends is having a big birthday, and when I spoke to him recently, he was unclear as to whether or not anyone was going to celebrate with him. He is getting older, but I know he has plenty of friends. I can't organize a party all by myself, but I can ask around and try to pull something together. I know a few of his friends. How should I start? Or is it presumptuous of me to want to plan a party for him? -- Party Time

DEAR PARTY TIME: Start with your friend. Ask him what he would like to do for his birthday and with whom he would like to celebrate. Manage expectations by letting him know you are doing some research and will report back. Then contact the friends that you know and ask them if they would like to participate in planning and executing a celebration for him. As the de facto organizer, you will need to keep records of the plans and assign people duties to ensure that whatever you agree to do actually manifests. Don't attempt to do anything too big. Create an event that is manageable in size and budget. Identify a venue, date and time, and figure out how to reach the people you plan to include. Run everything by your friend. Now is not the time for surprises! Create a simple, loving activity that acknowledges your friend's life. He will be forever grateful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: During and because of the pandemic, I adopted a large service dog for emotional support. I was told that I will not be able to bring my dog into the office because it is against company policy. I feel discriminated against because I have papers to ensure that my dog should be allowed with me in all spaces. Should I quit my job? I need my dog with me. -- Emotional Support

DEAR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT: The laws vary from state to state, so you need to check the specifics for where you live. That said, here are some basic things to know about having service dogs in public spaces. First, some common mental disabilities that qualify someone for an emotional support animal (ESA) are anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, chronic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, many states do not make allowances for emotional support animals. In California, for example, the law requires that public places admit trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not emotional support animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Georgia law, owners of public accommodations are not required to allow emotional support animals, only service animals.

The bottom line for you is to research the law in your state. But it is likely that you will be allowed to keep your dog at work only if it is due to a disability rather than an emotional reason. If you feel that you must keep your dog with you in order to function well at work and your company absolutely will not allow it, it is time to look for a new job that makes the accommodation that you need. Look carefully before you leave, though, as the search may not be easy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin's gift registry for her wedding is absolutely ridiculous. Nothing on the registry is under $350. Is it in poor taste to give her a gift that is much cheaper? She isn't normally a lavish or glamorous person, so the registry seems uncharacteristic and a little bit unrealistic for her means. -- Expensive Wedding Gifts

DEAR EXPENSIVE WEDDING GIFTS: Too bad your cousin didn't think about her guests as much as she was thinking about her wish list for starting her new life. It is savvy for the bridal couple to select broadly for their registry, including affordable items and higher-ticket treasures. In this way, everyone who wants to give the couple something will have a healthy selection from which to choose, knowing the gift will be appreciated.

To answer your question, you absolutely do NOT have to purchase a gift from your cousin's registry. You can give her anything you would like -- at any value you choose. If the registry is connected to a particular store or retail outlet, you may also want to give a gift certificate to that business so that they can put your monetary gift toward an item on their list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend could not be bothered to meet my mother when she came to town to visit me, but now that I am visiting her, she wants me to meet her mother. I feel like it's not fair, and that I would be sending the wrong message if I went to meet her mom when she didn't want to meet mine. What should I do? -- Visiting

DEAR VISITING: Pause the social engagements and sit down to talk with your girlfriend. Remind her of the time she visited you and refused to meet your mother. Tell her how hurt you were about that. Ask her why she chose not to make time to meet your mother then. Get her to talk about it. Then ask her what has changed. Could it be that you two have gotten closer since that visit? Is her mother more pushy than yours was about securing a meeting? Find out what's going on.

You also need to think about what you want. Are you at the time in your relationship where it makes sense for you to meet her mother? Are you serious about her? If so, you should have the meeting. Being able to get a sense of her mother's personality and of her rapport with her daughter will provide you with important information about the type of person your girlfriend is, and the type of family from which she comes. It doesn't mean that you have to propose to her. You can keep things light. What you shouldn't do is punish your girlfriend for not meeting your mother by refusing to meet hers. Get to the bottom of it instead, and then proceed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend

DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.

Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents never really spoke to me about politics when I was growing up. They never stressed the importance of politics to me or expressed strong opinions. Now that I am in college, I am conflicted because I'm not sure which party my beliefs align with. How does one identify which political party they belong to? -- Which Party

DEAR WHICH PARTY: Great question. Interestingly, we are living in such a polarized time that it can seem volatile to even choose a party or political affiliation, but you can do it. Start by paying attention to the issues that matter to you. Look locally. Who is running for office where you live, and what do they say they value? Go to their websites, and read about their views on the issues. Rather than focusing on their political parties, evaluate what they are saying about the issues, and look for their track record on those topics. Take your time and do that for each candidate. Decide who you like for the job in question based upon who they say they are.

Now, in order to vote, you may have to declare a political party. The two big ones are Republican and Democrat, with Independent as a close third. There are a number of smaller parties as well. Read about each so that you can figure out where you best align. If you can't figure it out, the Independent Party may be the path for you, at least initially. Talk to your friends, and ask them to share their political beliefs. Listen carefully, but know that many people spout ideas without basis in fact or research.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started taking CBD oil to help me sleep better. It is often confused with marijuana because of the way the packaging looks, but it has no THC and is completely legal. It's so harmless that it's allowed on my college campus -- and I go to a private Christian school. The problem is my old-fashioned dad doesn't understand this. He is still judgmental about my CBD use and treats it as if it's an actual drug. I have horrible anxiety, and the oil helps me sleep, so I plan on continuing to use it. He has written me off as a drug user. How can I get him to understand? -- CBD User

DEAR CBD USER: Talk to your primary care physician or even the doctor at your school. Ask your doctor to provide you with background research or other information that you can share with your father to help him understand the safety and efficacy of CBD oil.

Know that your father is trying to protect you. His sternness on this issue is based on the knowledge he has about CBD. CBD has been extracted and used medicinally in such a broad way only recently, so it's natural that many people are still learning about its benefits. The reality is that CBD is not legal in every state. While you may not be a "drug user" as your father envisions, CBD is not yet legalized federally. So your father isn't wrong to be concerned. To learn more, go to healthline.com/health/cbd-oil-benefits#is-it-legal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known my best friend since high school. She stayed in our hometown and got a job in retail; I went away to college. She remained close with our mutual high school friends who also stayed in our hometown. I wasn't able to remain as close with everyone. For some reason, though, when I speak to my best friend about high school and the people we both knew there, she gets defensive. She acts as if she is the only one allowed to have memories about high school and our friends. I don't know why she is gatekeeping high school from me. Is it because I moved away and she stayed? What do you think this could be about? -- High School Best Friends

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL BEST FRIENDS: You went away to college and have had experiences that your best friend and the others who stayed home have not. Whatever excitement or different interactions you have had separate you from them -- whether or not you want them to. Meanwhile, your friends' experiences might seem boring or pedestrian in comparison to yours, even though the reality is that they have been living their lives and learning and growing, too. An interesting way that people "left at home" sometimes protect themselves is to band together and become hyperprotective of what they have.

I'm going to guess that you can work through this with them over time, as it's likely unconscious behavior. Assure your best friend that you miss her and the others, and would like to reconnect. To the extent that you can, make time to see key friends whenever you are at home. You may also need to decide who will be your primary friends in that group based on time and your ability to nurture those friendships.

Have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Let her know that you would like to stay in the loop about the friend group, but you aren't trying to be in control. Let her know that you feel she is gatekeeping, and it makes you uncomfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to open up to my boyfriend about my eating disorder, but I don't know how he would react. I don't want him to think that I'm a freak. I've only recently accepted the fact that I have an eating disorder, but my boyfriend is my best friend, and I like to tell him everything that's going on with me. I don't like any secrets between us. What should I do? -- Recovering

DEAR RECOVERING: Clearly you trust your boyfriend if you feel ready to reveal something so deeply personal about your life. Good for you. Know that with all good intentions, many men's knee-jerk reaction is to want to help you fix a problem. So it will be very important to let him know that you have something important to tell him and that you need him to listen without judgment and NOT try to fix it. Make it clear that you are telling him because he is your best friend and you think it's important for him to know. Experts suggest that you can also admit that it's scary to tell him because you worry that he will think about you differently. Ask him to do his best to stay neutral and just love you as you share your truth.

For more ideas on having this difficult conversation, go to e

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0