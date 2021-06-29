DEAR HARRIETTE: I hurt myself the other night. I had been drinking rather heavily after having an argument with my husband, and when I stumbled into my room, I fell and hit my shoulder. When I woke up the next morning, I had a good-sized bruise. At first, I didn't even remember why. I know that sounds terrible, but I was fine. The bruise is still healing, but I fear that I may have a problem. Nothing like this has happened before, but I have increased my drinking a lot in the past year during the pandemic. I don't necessarily think I am an alcoholic, but I am finding it hard to stop. Advice? -- Put Down the Glass
DEAR PUT DOWN THE GLASS: You are not alone. According to a government study reported in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said that their alcohol intake had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors such as stress, boredom and availability of alcohol were suggested as reasons for this increase. What can you do?
Try again to stop. Make a plan for stopping, and see how far you can get on your own. Consider using this book to support your efforts: "The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-Day Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control" by Annie Grace. If you can stick to 30 straight days of sobriety, you may be able to clear your head well enough to see if your next steps are to continue or to seek help to support a change in your relationship to alcohol. Know that there is no shame in getting help. From talking to your primary care doctor to going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, help is available. Since your drinking -- this time, anyway -- seemed to be prompted by emotional distress at home, you should get help sorting through issues in your marriage as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out with a trainer on Zoom for about six months now. It has been great. He understands my unique challenges and abilities and is helping me to get stronger, more balanced and healthier. We were talking the other day, and as he was complimenting me on a task I had mastered, he qualified by saying, "... for an obese woman." Really? That hurt my feelings. I know that I am overweight. That's the main reason I started working out with him.
I don't need my trainer to diss me while we are working out. Do you think I'm being too sensitive? After he said that, I clammed up, but I think I should let him know I didn't appreciate that. -- Be Nice
DEAR BE NICE: That surely was not good bedside manner, so to speak. If you feel confident enough, tell your trainer that his comment hurt your feelings. Whether or not you are obese, that is not what you want to hear as you are working to get healthier. Ask him to be more sensitive in the future. Chances are, he will be embarrassed that he made such a comment. I hope you have the courage to call him on it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in the process of moving into my brand-new home, and I'm already seeing that a million things were done incorrectly. We built our house to look exactly like the model home that we viewed in our subdivision. I took note of small details in the model home, and I immediately noticed that things were not adding up. Our house doesn't have crown molding in the kitchen like we asked for, and the guest bathroom is way smaller. The home is beautiful and I've waited for months to move in, but I cannot ignore what was done wrong. I don't want to pay any more money to get these things done because I feel like they should've been done in the first place. What do I do? -- First-Time Homeowner
DEAR FIRST-TIME HOMEOWNER: Get a lawyer. Review your building contract with your attorney. Be crystal clear about everything that has been done that does not match with your agreement. You should have legal grounds to fall on when it comes to the building of your new home. But your lawyer's muscle is what you need here to determine if you can get any of the corrections made without further cost to you.
In one recent instance that sounds reminiscent of yours, I know a homeowner who got all of her money back. She had to walk away from the dream home she was building, though, because there were too many compromises. You will have to decide what you can and cannot live with, and find out what you are able to negotiate.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend
DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.
Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working toward a promotion for the past few months. I have worked in this higher position temporarily on different occasions. Corporate has reached out to me about taking the promotion permanently, but it just hasn't happened. Every time they need me to fill in this role temporarily, there is no pay raise.
I feel that they have been dragging out the situation for as long as they can to have the job filled without having to commit to giving me the position, which would require the pay raise. I have been with the company for about seven years now and have been waiting two years for this promotion. What else can I do to put my foot down professionally about taking on the responsibility from time to time and never being rewarded? -- Enough Is Enough
DEAR ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Talk to your supervisor. State how much you enjoy the job that you are regularly invited to fill and that you believe it is time for you to formally fill the role. Ask for the promotion now. Point out that corporate did reach out to you about taking the job permanently but nobody has followed up. Since you are once again being invited to do the job, you would like the company to acknowledge you by making it official. Make it clear that you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
