Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working toward a promotion for the past few months. I have worked in this higher position temporarily on different occasions. Corporate has reached out to me about taking the promotion permanently, but it just hasn't happened. Every time they need me to fill in this role temporarily, there is no pay raise.

I feel that they have been dragging out the situation for as long as they can to have the job filled without having to commit to giving me the position, which would require the pay raise. I have been with the company for about seven years now and have been waiting two years for this promotion. What else can I do to put my foot down professionally about taking on the responsibility from time to time and never being rewarded? -- Enough Is Enough