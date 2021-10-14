DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician
DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.
Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is extremely competitive. I've never encouraged it, but she has always seen me as competition. It's getting old. I want to have a better relationship with her without always feeling like she's trying to one-up me. In order to start working on the relationship, I know that we have to have an uncomfortable conversation where I address her competitiveness. How do I start this sort of dialogue without offending her? -- Competitive Sister
DEAR COMPETITIVE SISTER: You need to be direct and clear with your sister. Tell her what type of relationship you want with her and what you believe is standing in the way. Call it what it is: competitiveness. Admit that you know this is part of her nature. Ask her to focus her competitiveness on other people. Request that her relationship with you be in the safe zone where she takes a timeout from the rivalry. Make it clear that you are exhausted by her approach to you. You want and need it to stop.
Even if she agrees, it may take some time before she is able to stop competing altogether (if she can even do that). You will need to decide how you want to handle the moment when she does start challenging you again. You can point it out and ask her to stop the moment you notice it; you can literally walk away or stop engaging with her. You will have to take immediate action so that she notices when she is doing it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my neighbor is stalking me. Every time I go jogging in the morning, he happens to be going the same route as me no matter what time I go, and when I get home from work -- around 9 p.m. -- he always seems to be waiting for me at the front gate to smoke. Do you think this is just a coincidence, or should I take this more seriously? -- Neighbor Problems
DEAR NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: Greet your neighbor pleasantly, but do not engage in extra or prolonged conversations. Alter your jogging route in the morning. If he detours when you do, take note. But you can also tell him when you begin your run that you prefer to run alone. Put on headphones to demonstrate that you do not want to engage. When you come home at night, say hello and good evening and keep moving.
For extra insurance, install motion-sensor cameras outside your door so that you can observe if your neighbor is snooping around. It could be that he is otherwise bored and finds you interesting. Keep alert. If his patterns change and he becomes more assertive, ask him to give you some space. You may also consider inviting another neighbor to buddy up with you when you run.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 12-year-old brother came out to me as gay. I'm nervous about how other family members will treat him. Sometimes I want to tell him not to let anyone else know, but I never want him to feel that his sexuality is a problem. I'm just scared of him getting bullied and ostracized. Our father is very religious, and I feel that he may have a problem with my brother. He has made openly homophobic comments in front of him in the past. What should I tell my little brother? – Protective
DEAR PROTECTIVE: Your brother came out to you because he trusts you. You are right to want to protect him from anyone who may belittle or hurt him, especially your father. Help your brother find support outside the home. Look for a gay youth center in your community. Look online for support groups for gay teens. Offer to be a sounding board for your brother as he explores his thoughts and feelings.
Be honest with him. You both know that your father will likely be harsh. Because your brother is a minor living in your father's house, your father's potential reaction to your brother's sexuality actually is a problem. That doesn't mean it always has to be. Figure out who else in the family may be an ally. Determine whether there might be anywhere else your brother could live when he does reveal his truth. Help to set up your brother for success and safety before he tells your parents anything.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my parents because my college semester had just ended and I wanted to surprise my little brother. I walked in on him smoking a vape -- he's in middle school! He made me promise that I wouldn't tell our parents. I'm not sure what to do now. I don't know if it's smart to tell my parents, because they may overreact. I also don't want to betray my brother's trust. I'm not sure which of my friends I can talk to, since they either aren't the type of friend I can share things with, or they vape themself. What should I do? -- Brother's Keeper
DEAR BROTHER'S KEEPER: Before talking to your parents, decide to stay in closer touch with your brother. Tell him that the only way you won't tell your parents is if he promises not to vape anymore and that he doesn't lie to you about it. Videoconference with him regularly and talk to him about this life and his choices. Many middle schoolers experiment with vaping and other things. Work to gain his confidence so that he feels comfortable talking to you about his life.
It could be that keeping this secret while reconnecting with him and staying connected when you are back in college may help him more than telling on him now. Tell him about your life as a middle schooler, including mistakes you made. Talk to him about your life as a college student so he can envision the future. Visit each other as much as you can.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It's hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man's game. I don't want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? -- Struggling Artist
DEAR STRUGGLING ARTIST: Who says you have to give up your passion as you mature? There is no time limit on exploring your creativity. Yes, you may need to have a job to earn a living, but working hard at a job should not preclude you from working on your music.
If you haven't already, set up a corner in your home with all of the equipment that you need to make music. Then devote at least an hour a day to pursuing this dream. I recommend an hour daily because it helps you develop discipline around your dream. If you tend to it every single day, you will see results in no time. Those results may be just for your personal enjoyment, but there's a chance that you may create something interesting enough to share with the public. Thanks to technology, there are many platforms right now where you can upload music. You can put your music out there for others to enjoy whenever you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been working on a project with a co-worker, and he seems to have become excessively comfortable around me. He tells me personal things, asks me personal questions and generally behaves as though we've known each other for a long time. The problem is, I'm not interested in making friends with him. He's a fine person, but I don't really like him, and after a month or so, I'm never going to see him again. How do I tell him that we're just business colleagues and not close friends without hurting his feelings? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Could it be that this man is lonely and relishing the opportunity to talk to you about things that you deem too personal? As you suspect, he may be hypersensitive to your rejection, so tread lightly. Being able to work closely with someone during COVID-19 may be his only intimate human connection.
That said, you do not have to reveal details of your personal life to him -- or anyone else. Since your time together is limited, you may just want to try to guide the conversation to work-related subjects rather than telling him you aren't his friend. When he asks personal questions, pivot to the work at hand. Say that it's important to get the work done now. When he brings up a subject that does not interest you or that you find too personal, tell him you don't want to talk about that. If he starts to tell you things that are too detailed about his own life, tell him that he is sharing too much information. Tell him it makes you feel uncomfortable when he reveals too much.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106