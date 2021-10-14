DEAR COMPETITIVE SISTER: You need to be direct and clear with your sister. Tell her what type of relationship you want with her and what you believe is standing in the way. Call it what it is: competitiveness. Admit that you know this is part of her nature. Ask her to focus her competitiveness on other people. Request that her relationship with you be in the safe zone where she takes a timeout from the rivalry. Make it clear that you are exhausted by her approach to you. You want and need it to stop.

Even if she agrees, it may take some time before she is able to stop competing altogether (if she can even do that). You will need to decide how you want to handle the moment when she does start challenging you again. You can point it out and ask her to stop the moment you notice it; you can literally walk away or stop engaging with her. You will have to take immediate action so that she notices when she is doing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my neighbor is stalking me. Every time I go jogging in the morning, he happens to be going the same route as me no matter what time I go, and when I get home from work -- around 9 p.m. -- he always seems to be waiting for me at the front gate to smoke. Do you think this is just a coincidence, or should I take this more seriously? -- Neighbor Problems