ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Phillip Ervin hit solo home runs, Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Sunday night to end a four-game losing streak and salvage a split of their doubleheader.

With the 4-3 win in the first game and the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 loss to Milwaukee, the Cardinals gained a half game in the NL Central to increase their division lead to three games. St. Louis has only lost two of its past 11 games and is 12-3 in its past 15.

Castillo (14-5) lasted six innings, giving up three runs and five hits with three walks. He struck out eight as the Reds' pitchers had 11 in the game.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits with a walk, and a hit batter in four-plus innings. Called up earlier in the day when rosters expanded, he entered the fifth with a 3-2 lead but gave up Senzel's 12th homer to left center to start the inning. Joey Votto, who doubled off the Cardinals' starter, also scored in the inning as the Reds took a 4-3 lead.

Ervin's fifth homer of the season in the sixth capped the scoring. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Cardinals Andrew Knizer hit his second homer of the season, a two-run shot that was part of a three-run third for St. Louis. Kolten Wong had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds in the opener, then left the second game after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

