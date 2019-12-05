Glancing at his cell phone, Corey Tate had to fight the urge to send a text message he knew wouldn’t be seen in time.
The St. Louis University assistant coach was in the locker room on campus, watching the Billikens play at Boston College with athletics director Chris May and others.
Wearing a brace that stretches from the top of his left leg to below the knee, Tate felt helpless in more ways than one.
“It was strange,” he said. “I was seeing what was going to happen next or what should happen. I knew things I’d suggest if I was there.”
Tate was unable to travel after suffering an extensive tear to his quadriceps muscle in late October. It’s an injury that has kept him from performing most of the tasks of his job and will continue to do so for quite some time.
For now, time outside of his home is limited. He can’t help in practice. He can’t recruit off campus. He has been unable to spend much time, if any, in the office.
Tate’s season was altered one morning when he slipped on stairs at his home and suffered an 85 percent tear of the quad, requiring surgery that included the drilling of three holes in his knee cap.
“I was told after the surgery that I needed a redshirt year for coaching,” Tate said. “The surgeon told me with my profession, they have to take care of me, otherwise I won’t be able to get on the floor ever. They said I wouldn’t be doing anything for the next six months. A lot of different things changed immediately and rocked my world.”
Tate has relied upon the constant help of family, players, coaches, staff and medical personnel to temporarily help navigate his altered world.
SLU arranged for Ray Giacoletti, hired in the offseason as assistant to head coach Travis Ford, to take on some of Tate’s responsibilities of on-floor coaching and off-campus recruiting. Tate, meanwhile, has continued to make it to practices and games although he can’t drive.
He goes to rehab, either at SLU or with his physical therapist, as often as possible. After being limited to about two hours out of the house each day, he received an increase to four hours and hopes to spend more time in the office.
Tate has apologized to Ford and the team for something that was an accident. He watches practice and feels the pain of seeing others perform his usual tasks. Sitting in a chair with his leg propped up, he repeatedly said “That would be me” while watching a graduate assistant use a blocking pad to pound on SLU’s big men during a drill.
“I’ve been depressed. I know I have,” Tate said. “I see certain things guys are doing that I can help them with. I’m a physical specimen for the team, banging on the big guys, changing their mentality with rebounding, and I’m not able to do it. I help wherever I can – watching film, offering tips, watching little things.”
SLU was fortunate to have someone with Giacoletti’s experience available to fill in. He has been head coach at North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, Utah and Drake and spent six seasons as an assistant at Gonzaga.
He moved to St. Louis with his wife to be near his mother-in-law and did not plan to coach again until Ford found a role on his staff. His job suddenly became quite different when Tate was injured.
“It’s been fun to get to know Corey,” Giacoletti said. “He’s like the mayor of St. Louis, not just basketball wise but everything. He’s one of the most positive human beings I’ve ever met in my life. I wish I’d known Corey 30 years ago.”
Tate said he has lost 40 pounds in the six weeks since the injury. He was told he would gain weight through the rehab process, but he plans to do the opposite.
Everything he does requires extra time as he slowly moves about on crutches. He emerges from the locker room before home games ahead of other coaches and makes his way to a spot behind the bench while a team trainer watches to make sure he isn’t accidentally struck by a ball or bumped by a player.
His leg remains so weak that he is unable to lift his heel off the ground without help. The inability to recruit has been frustrating, and Tate says “I just have to burn the phones up.”
But he’s looking for the positive in a difficult situation.
“I know what got me in this situation is that I was rushing,” he said. “That’s when I get in tough situations. I’m a true believer I need to slow down for a reason. I’m going to take my time and listen to my body.”
