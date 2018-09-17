Several area people were injured in accidents over the weekend, including a teen who was moderately injured after being ejected from a vehicle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Saturday morning at 11:03 a.m. off Route A in Washington County two people were injured in a one car crash.

Jimmy Mathews, 36, of Pacific, was driving his 1996 Mercury Cougar eastbound on Route A just east of Route T when he went off the right side of the road and struck a sign and tree, ejecting one of his passengers.

Alexander Park, 19, of Sullivan, was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was moderately injured in the crash. Elizabeth Howard, 20, also of Sullivan, was also moderately injured in the crash. It’s unknown if she was wearing her seat belt.

Both passengers were taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance. Mathews did not receive any injuries.

In St. Francois County a child was injured while riding at St. Joe State Park at 3:01 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, Corban Lewis, 7, of Desloge, was riding a 2004 Yamaha Breeze in the riding area at St. Joe State Park when he came to abrupt stop. Easton Compton, 10, of St. Louis, struck the rear of Lewis' Yamaha with his 2011 Polaris Ranger.

Compton was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulnce with minor injuries. He was wearing safety gear.

Later that same evening, at around 9 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, one person was injured in a one vehicle crash off U.S. 61.

According to the report, Benjamin Butler, 31, of Arnold, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 northbound on U.S. 61 north of Route O when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and struck a utility pole.

he was airlifted by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries.

Butler is being charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated-prior offender and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

Then another person was injured at St. Joe State Park on Sunday morning at 11:45 a.m. in the off-road area.

According to the patrol, Houston Comfort, 23, of Park Hills, was riding his 2018 KTM 250 XZ westbound in the off-road area when he struck an embankment and was ejected.

Comfort was wearing safety gear and was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with moderate injuries.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

