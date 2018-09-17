Several area people were injured in accidents over the weekend, including a teen who was moderately injured after being ejected from a vehicle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Saturday morning at 11:03 a.m. off Route A in Washington County two people were injured in a one car crash.
Jimmy Mathews, 36, of Pacific, was driving his 1996 Mercury Cougar eastbound on Route A just east of Route T when he went off the right side of the road and struck a sign and tree, ejecting one of his passengers.
Alexander Park, 19, of Sullivan, was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was moderately injured in the crash. Elizabeth Howard, 20, also of Sullivan, was also moderately injured in the crash. It’s unknown if she was wearing her seat belt.
Both passengers were taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance. Mathews did not receive any injuries.
In St. Francois County a child was injured while riding at St. Joe State Park at 3:01 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to the report, Corban Lewis, 7, of Desloge, was riding a 2004 Yamaha Breeze in the riding area at St. Joe State Park when he came to abrupt stop. Easton Compton, 10, of St. Louis, struck the rear of Lewis' Yamaha with his 2011 Polaris Ranger.
Compton was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulnce with minor injuries. He was wearing safety gear.
Later that same evening, at around 9 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, one person was injured in a one vehicle crash off U.S. 61.
According to the report, Benjamin Butler, 31, of Arnold, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 northbound on U.S. 61 north of Route O when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and struck a utility pole.
he was airlifted by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries.
Butler is being charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated-prior offender and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
Then another person was injured at St. Joe State Park on Sunday morning at 11:45 a.m. in the off-road area.
According to the patrol, Houston Comfort, 23, of Park Hills, was riding his 2018 KTM 250 XZ westbound in the off-road area when he struck an embankment and was ejected.
Comfort was wearing safety gear and was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with moderate injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.