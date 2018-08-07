An area couple has been taken into custody and will be facing felony charges after children were reportedly discovered in abusive conditions in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Farmington.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday the sheriff’s department was called to assist the Missouri Children’s Division with a Child Abuse Hotline call. Investigators believed that children within the home were being confined in rooms secured with plywood and screws.
Investigators and officers were initially denied entry into the home to check the children’s well-being by the 38-year-old male home owner. Once investigators gained entry into the home, they discovered a 38-year-old female removing screws from plywood covering the entrance to small rooms and children coming out from behind the plywood.
The rooms in which the children, between the ages of 5-12 years-old, were being held were described as “specially constructed” rooms with no windows or lighting. All four children consisting of three girls and one boy were placed in the care of Missouri Children’s Division.
Both adults in the home were taken into custody and formal charges are being filed with the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office at this time.
Investigators are still at the scene and more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
