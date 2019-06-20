Members like you make local journalism possible.
That’s why this June we’re inviting YOU to help spread the message of how much local journalism means to you by participating in our Friends & Family Sale.
This will be the last chance to become a member for less than $1. Starting at 99¢ for the first month and then $9.99 for every month after, new members will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of a Digital Plus membership including full access to the e-Edition, no surveys and unlimited articles.
Who exactly are friends and family?
That’s simple! Your immediate friends and family count, but we urge you to also share this with ANYONE you interact with on a regular basis including your neighbors, Facebook friends, co-workers, and gym buddies.
So, give your friends and family a taste of what they’ve been missing. Share this email with them, let them see all the amazing content you have access to as a member and let them know about the amazing deal we have available for a LIMITED time.
Thank you for being a member of our family.
P.S.
Don’t forget! Your membership comes with a gift subscription to Digital Basic. If you haven’t fully convinced them yet, gift them the membership! Click here to get started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.