Shildt: Cardinals reliever Cecil to be out 'multiple weeks'

JUPITER, Fla. — There were no baseball activities for Cardinals’ players Friday, the first day after spring training games had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. And there will be no baseball activity in the immediate future for injured lefthanded reliever Brett Cecil.

Cecil suffered a right hamstring strain on Wednesday as he attempted to cover first base on a ground ball hit to first baseman John Nogowski. Manager Mike Shildt, speaking Friday morning on a conference call with the clubhouse closed to media, said, “I hate to put a time frame on it. It’s fairly significant. It’s not a (full) tear, so that’s encouraging. But it’s going to require multiple weeks of treatment to get him back to close to being into baseball activities.”

In five spring outings, the 33-year-old Cecil had been scored on only once, giving up two runs. He walked four in 4 1/3 innings but on Thursday he had thrown fastballs of 88 and 89 mph, his tops of the spring, and his breaking ball had been sharp, too.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Cecil, on the final year of his four-year, $30.5 million contract, did not play last season after undergoing surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and a nerve issue in the area of his left elbow.