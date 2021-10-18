Shildt discusses sudden firing

“I was taught not to talk out of school, and while clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people who run it I can only express my gratitude and all of those philosophies that were shared over the many years, most of which (were) together, allow us to part ways as professional friends. That will be left said. What differences there were will be left to remain unsaid ... by me.”

Shildt, 53, has a year remaining on his contract, but he is expected to receive interest from multiple teams. The San Diego Padres, according to several reports, wish to interview him for their opening at manager.

The manager position immediately becomes the most prominent vacancy for the Cardinals, and for the first time in 10 years, they’ll have a autumnal search for the person to lead their dugout. The Cardinals said they want to move swiftly to fill it. But it is not the only opening. In the past few weeks, the Cardinals have had at least two departures of managers or directors in baseball operations. Tony Ferreira, a player development official, left for a role in player development with the Los Angeles Angels, where former ace Chris Carpenter was also recently hired.