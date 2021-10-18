Shildt discusses sudden firing

In tones both measured and emotional, Mike Shildt spoke at times through tears as his first expansive public comments since his firing sounded like a goodbye letter to the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization he cherished.
“I did my best at every turn to be a good caretaker of the Cardinals’ legacy,” the former manager said Monday. “I invested my heart and soul and most of my professional career in helping maintain and be a part of an organization that I cared more about than I cared about my own career.”
Four days after the Cardinals’ stunning decision to fire their manager because of irreconcilable “philosophic differences,” Shildt hosted a Zoom news conference during which he read a statement he spent several days writing. Shildt spoke for 10 minutes, 2 seconds, during which he stopped multiple times to catch his breath or await tears. He did not take questions. Shildt thanked dozens of people as he traced his 18 years in the Cardinals organization, from scouting amateur talent to managing major-league superstars. He offered “sincere gratitude to the St. Louis Cardinals organization who took a chance on an eager young baseball man and developed him into a man I am today.”
He spoke mostly about the journey — and touched only briefly on its jarring end. Less than a week after holding its end-of-season meetings, the front office determined a view expressed did not harmonize with the opinion or direction it had for the major-league club.
“I was taught not to talk out of school, and while clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people who run it I can only express my gratitude and all of those philosophies that were shared over the many years, most of which (were) together, allow us to part ways as professional friends. That will be left said. What differences there were will be left to remain unsaid ... by me.”
Shildt, 53, has a year remaining on his contract, but he is expected to receive interest from multiple teams. The San Diego Padres, according to several reports, wish to interview him for their opening at manager.
The manager position immediately becomes the most prominent vacancy for the Cardinals, and for the first time in 10 years, they’ll have a autumnal search for the person to lead their dugout. The Cardinals said they want to move swiftly to fill it. But it is not the only opening. In the past few weeks, the Cardinals have had at least two departures of managers or directors in baseball operations. Tony Ferreira, a player development official, left for a role in player development with the Los Angeles Angels, where former ace Chris Carpenter was also recently hired.
There is always a natural tension between the front office and the manager due to their positions. For contending teams, a manager must win now to keep the job, while a front office must calculate how to win later, too, in order to prolong its power. Friction develops.
There was frustration on both sides with the Cardinals during the season due to a roster aching for outside help in June and an offense that underperformed, based on the names in the lineup. Through moves by the front office, adjustments from the dugout and the performance of the players, the Cardinals saw the dramatic results of that combined effort — storming from .500 to 90 wins and a wild-card berth. The front office praised the work of the coaches and manager, stating an interest in having them all back.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he became aware of a “philosophical difference” in the week after the Cardinals’ wild-card loss. He did not specify what views clashed, saying only that differing opinions between the manager and hitting coach Jeff Albert were not “the sole reason.” He acted swiftly once he had confirmation. There had been discussions between manager and front office about the absence of past influential people with Cardinals roots. There were also questions about how traditional Cardinals tenets were being “lost,” how much they were valued and would they be valued going forward, multiple sources described. The manager expressed his concern and may have “pushed too far,” two sources said.
The specific statements or wording is unknown, but the sentiment was enough for the front office to decide in five days to fire a manager who spent 18 years being groomed and growing into that role.
Shildt has declined comment on specifics.
“Let’s move forward,” he said in Monday’s Zoom. “And let’s take care of maintaining the integrity of the future of the organization.”
In his time as manager, Shildt piloted a club to three postseason berths in his three full seasons. He returned the team to the postseason as division champs in 2019, helped shepherd the Cardinals through a COVID-19 outbreak and rigorous schedule in 2020 and then through a record 17-game winning streak near the end 2021. Shildt won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019, and will have received votes in all four of the seasons he managed the Cardinals, including the half season he had the job in 2018 and this season, 2021.
Two members of his staff, bench coach Oliver Marmol and first-base coach Stubby Clapp, are considered leading internal candidates to replace him. During his statement, Shildt mentioned his relationship with Marmol, whom he scouted as an amateur before the Cardinals drafted him. Shildt said Marmol “has my deepest and most trusted respect.”
He thanked all of his coaching staff by name, lauding his “stud of a baseball man” pitching coach Mike Maddux. Shildt thanked many of his mentors, including longtime coach Mark DeJohn and farm director Gary LaRocque, as well as his influences, like beloved scout Freddie McAlister and guru George Kissell. Near the end of his list of people to thank, he took a deep breath.
“I’m also most grateful for ...,” he said.
He paused seven seconds.
“There’s no crying in baseball,” he gulped.
He took another 13 seconds before resuming.
Shildt then thanked his wife, Michelle, whom he married during spring training 2020, and his two stepdaughters.
He mentioned a “highlight” of his career with the Cardinals that will now outlast his career with the Cardinals: the organizational handbook, known as “The Cardinal Way.” The fruit of a collaborative with front office exec John Vuch, LaRocque and Shildt, the book is the collection of views and drills and approaches from Kissell, Tony La Russa, Mike Matheny, Dave Duncan and many others who contributed. Development officials received one. Players were given a distilled version. Another organization once bragged about getting a copy of it.
“It’s something that I’ll always take great pride in,” Shildt said Monday, “and know that I left the instructional aspect of our organization in good hands.”