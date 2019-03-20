JUPITER, Fla. — Daniel Ponce de Leon sailed through the first three innings Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, but the Cardinals’ righthander allowed a two-run homer to Neil Walker off a 2-0 fastball in the fourth.
The inning then spiraled out of control as the Cardinals didn’t make a couple of plays, one a throwing error by Ponce de Leon himself, and suddenly the Marlins had five runs and Ponce de Leon, who had shown his frustration a couple of times in the inning, had a seat in the Cardinals’ dugout.
The 27-year-old’s chances of becoming the Cardinals’ fifth starter had seemed limited going into the game — and the club announced after the game that he had been optioned to Class AAA Memphis, along with lefthander Austin Gomber.
"I lost to myself," said Ponce de Leon, blaming himself for becoming frustrated, starting with his failure to sacrifice in the third inning.
The Marlins, meanwhile, are headed for some history. Their 11th win in succession, 6-0, over the Cardinals, was the longest for the club in spring training since the 1997 Marlins, who became World Series champions, posted 11 consecutive victories.
But, again the Cardinals were without much sock as they were held to two runs or fewer for the eighth time in their past 11 games.
The Cardinals had only a ninth-inning double by Drew Robinson and two singles, a wind-blown hit by Dexter Fowler and an infield hit by Robinson. They have had five hits in their last 22 2/3 innings against the Marlins this spring.
"I'm not oblivious to the fact we had three hits today," said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. "I'm not oblivious to the fact we went into the ninth the other day without one. I'm not oblivious to that. I'm not going to excuse that.
"But I'm not going to over-react to it either," said Shildt, "knowing where we are and the quality and the ability we have. That would be pretty foolish."
The Cardinals had 10 strikeouts and drew no walks and Shildt said, "The discipline in the strike zone is a work in progress."
Cardinals righthander Mike Mayers struck out three Marlins in the fifth and had another in the sixth. Dominic Leone posted his seventh consecutive scoreless outing of one inning apiece. Alex Reyes had two strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless eighth and lefthander Tyler Webb whiffed two in a scoreless ninth.
