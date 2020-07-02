Shildt to go with five-man Cards rotation

As far as what players do when they’re away from Busch, Mozleiak said he and Shildt would meet with the players and “reinforce what their responsibility is to this team and to their peers,” said Mozeliak.

“We can only do so much in terms of controlling the environment here at Busch. If we want this season to happen — and it’s not just the St. Louis Cardinals — it’s all 29 other organizations — we’re all going to have to understand that it’s different than normal. When you think about how you spent your free time in past years, you had complete autonomy. That’s not going to work this year. How you conduct your life outside of Busch Stadium is going to be critical to the success of, really, Major League Baseball, let alone the Cardinals.”

To the question of whether the season will happen at all, or be cut short, Mozeliak said, “It keeps you up at night. The good news is that Missouri is one of those states that isn’t really out of control. But it’s still in the back of your mind that this is a very real virus.”

Mozeliak and Shildt said that even though two-thirds of the season has been shaved off, a championship wouldn’t feel any less important.