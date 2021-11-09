Shildt voted among top 3 NL managers

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Less than a month after his abrupt firing as manager of the Cardinals, Mike Shildt was announced as one of the leading vote-getters for the National League Manager of the Year Award.
Again.
Shildt won the award in 2019, has been among the top four for the award in three consecutive years, and he's received votes in all four seasons he was manager. That includes 2018, when he took over midseason.
Shildt was announced Monday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America as one of the three "finalists" for the award. The other two leading vote-getters revealed were San Francisco's Gabe Kapler and Milwaukee's Craig Counsell. Kapler oversaw a 107-win Giants team that upset the Dodgers for the National League West's crown, and he is widely considered to be the favorite to win the award.
Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals' rookie right fielder, is one of the top three vote-getters for the National League's Rookie of the Year Award, which is named for Jackie Robinson. The other two leaders in voting of BBWAA members are Cincinnati's Jonathan India and Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.
Carlson hit .266 with a .343 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage in 149 games for the Cardinals. He started the season in center field with Harrison Bader on the injured list, and moved between center and right depending on Bader's availability. Carlson hit 18 homers and drove in 65 RBIs.
India hit 21 homers, drove in 69 RBIs, and had a .835 OPS. He is considered the favorite to win the award in the NL.
The winner will be announced Nov. 15.
The winner for the manager of the year will be announced Nov. 16.
The voting for the four manager awards — which also include the MVP and the Cy Young Award — is conducted by the BBWAA. Each chapter nominates two voters for each award, so that there are 30 voters for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, 30 for the MVP, 30 for the Cy Young, and so on.
Ballots are due before the first pitch of the postseason so that playoff performance cannot be considered by voters.
The finalists in the NL for the Cy Young Award are Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes, Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler, and the Dodgers' Max Scherzer, a Mizzou All-American and St. Louis-area native. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright is expected to receive some votes on a ballot that asks voters to rank their top-five pitchers from the National League.
The winner will be announced Nov. 17.
The top three vote-getters in the NL for MVP this past season are Washington's Juan Soto, Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.
The winner will be announced Nov. 18.
All of the announcements for the four major awards will be done on MLB Network.
Shildt, 53, oversaw a team that surged in the season's second half and won a club-record 17 consecutive games. The Cardinals reached the playoffs in all three of Shildt's full seasons as manager.
On Oct. 14, less than a week after the team expressed optimism about an extension for their manager, the Cardinals fired Shildt, citing a "philosophical difference." The reason was more of a personality clash that became irreparable after concerns and comments that Shildt expressed during year-end meetings. Two sources said that Shildt "pushed too far" in his statements. The front office determined after asking around that it could no longer move forward with Shildt as manager. Shildt was described as "floored" by their decision.
He has since interviewed for the open position with the San Diego Padres, which has since been filled by Bob Melvin. At least two other teams have considered Shildt for a position other manager based on the success he had recreating the Cardinals' defensive and fundamental identity. The Cardinals' defense has the most Defensive Runs Saved of any team in the past three seasons, and on Sunday five players won a Gold Glove Award to set a new single-season high for any single team.
The writer of this article had an MVP ballot from the BBWAA's St. Louis chapter.