The St. Louis Blues’ bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions suffered a huge blow Monday.
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for at least five months, the Blues announced Monday morning. That takes him to the end of March, which basically sidelines one of the NHL’s top scorers for the remainder of the regular season.
Tarasenko suffered the injury in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings and did not accompany the team to Boston and Detroit over the weekend.
Tarasenko had a five-game point streak heading into the Kings game, with three goals and seven assists, before suffering the injury on a breakaway attempt in the first period.
Surgery will take place Tuesday. Tarasenko underwent surgery on the same shoulder after the 2017-18 season.
General manager Doug Armstrong will address the injury on Tuesday.
