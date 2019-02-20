JUPITER, Fla. — Unable now to commit to when Carlos Martinez will rejoin the pitching staff or what role he’ll have because of a setback in his spring training, the Cardinals believe the answers will come from the righthander’s commitment to a strengthening program — and what could be his new normal.
The Cardinals removed Martinez from the team’s throwing program Tuesday after his right shoulder experienced weakness similar to what put him on the disabled list three times in 2018. A scan taken of his pitching shoulder Monday did not reveal any structural damage, officials said. So the Cardinals have placed Martinez on a strengthening program to do what they hoped he would achieve this offseason. Martinez will miss at least two weeks of pitching, and last year’s opening day starter is questionable for this opening day.
“In terms of what that means for opening day, it is TBD,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “In terms of what that role looks like, I still think that is a TBD. That is one of the reasons we can be patient. I do think there is a positive outcome here, ultimately. He’s going to have to bring some dedication and discipline to this.”
Martinez, 27, had difficulty recovering after a series of bullpen sessions early in spring training. He felt a lack of strength and some inflammation, and was “very honest,” manager Mike Shildt said, when reporting the sensation to the team.
It was, after all, familiar.
“That’s why I stopped throwing,” Martinez said. “I wanted to be a little bit smart about it, and be 100 percent before throwing the ball again. … I don’t want to make it that big deal. I just don’t want to make it worse.”
During a disrupted and incomplete 2018, Martinez had stints on the disabled list because of a lat strain, an oblique strain and a shoulder strain. All three injuries were traced back to weaknesses in the muscles surrounding the right shoulder. One muscle was torn by having to compensate for another. Several times his velocity plummeted during games. Martinez admitted that he pitched hesitantly because he feared further injury. Earlier this spring, Martinez talked about his struggles last year and the feeling in his shoulder. He paused an answer in English to ask a translator for the right word to be clear.
Martinez said, at times, he was “afraid” to pitch.
Eventually, the injuries jarred Martinez from the rotation into a relief role that provided him a daily routine. He dazzled in a three-week stint as closer.
The Cardinals created an offseason program for Martinez that was supposed to include visits to St. Louis and a targeted mix of weight work and physical therapy to build needed strength in the right shoulder. The decision Tuesday to halt his throwing because of renewed concern leaves the team to reconcile whether the commitment to the program went astray, or the program did.
“Clearly he trained this offseason. He prepared for the season,” Mozeliak said. “But there are certain things that might not translate into just the weight room. More of a (physical therapy) program. That is hard to replicate. That is one of the hard parts of balancing your offseason workouts vs. perhaps participating in more of a PT program, instead of a weight room program.”
Martinez said both health and strengthening “were the main focus” of his workouts.
“He’s on a baseball-mentality program,” Shildt said. “So his next two weeks will be spent making sure his running game, his PFP (pitchers’ fielding practice), his analysis, and how he trains for the season mentally — he’s 100 percent everyday spring training mode.”
Throughout the offseason the Cardinals have trumpeted their pitching depth, suggesting at times that they have as many as 10 candidates for starter. The Cardinals did not aggressively pursue any free-agent starters this winter and didn’t intend to ramp up their interest this week, betting that they can find quality in their quantity. With Martinez shelved, the Cardinals have alternatives in John Gant, who is out of options; Austin Gomber, the leading lefty for a spot in the rotation; Dakota Hudson, an intriguing reliever who was last year’s Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year as a starter; and Alex Reyes.
Originally scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Reyes instead faced hitters in a live batting practice. On his way back from shoulder surgery, Reyes has been included with his peers in the pitching program, and if healthy will be considered for the rotation.
“There are a lot of people in the conversation,” Shildt said. “That’s the beautiful thing about this camp — from day one, depth and competition. Alex continues to move forward (and) he creates more opportunities for himself. Move him forward. Get him healthy. Get him ready to compete. And then we re-evaluate.”
On March 5, Martinez’s progress will be evaluated as well to determine if his shoulder has responded to the weeks of therapy and strengthening.
Shildt described how one of Martinez’s issues is the deceleration muscles trying to slow down “his lightning quick arm.” The MRI taken of the area, the manager said, looked structurally the same as an image from 2016, when Martinez was a 16-game winner and an ascending star in the game. He reached 200 innings for the first time in his career in 2017 and was an All-Star for the second time. His 2018 came undone during an odd spring training that included scratched starts and soreness and leaked into a season of erratic health and unsteady performances. In 12 of his final 13 starts, he failed to pitch past the sixth inning.
The success he had in relief and the daily schedule for a reliever had the Cardinals open to using Martinez out of the bullpen this season. He has chased being a starter, and the club gave him that chance to chase. The Cardinals are uncertain what role he can handle with the return of shoulder trouble. The purpose of the next few weeks is to stem a trend and introduce a regimen that, if followed, will keep the shoulder from becoming chronic.
His readiness and role will follow.
“We could push it. We don’t want to push him,” Shildt said. “Where he can fit the best and where we and he know that he can handle the load and we can count on him for the ability to compete in a long season. That very well could be as a starter, and it may pivot to the bullpen. We won’t know until we get him right, get him on that road.
“Is it a little precautionary? Yes. Is it necessary? Yes, as well.”
