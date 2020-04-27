Simmons ready for his Hall of Fame induction, whenever it is

Until he is told otherwise — and that announcement may be forthcoming in a few days — longtime St. Louis Cardinals star Ted Simmons said he was expecting to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Simmons, elected to the Hall by a special veterans committee last December, said he had spoken recently to Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Hall of Fame, and, “I’ve been told that, at present, it’s still on. That’s fluid. They haven’t altered their plans. They’re expecting a huge, huge crowd. But in the state of New York, fluidity is the password, as it relates to all things.
“We’re still live, as is, obviously watching everything else — Major League Baseball, federal government, state government.”
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, who missed by just one vote of being a unanimous selection in the Baseball Writers’ Association of New York balloting, is the headliner for a class that also includes former Cardinal Larry Walker and late players’ association chieftain Marvin Miller. Simmons said initial estimates, largely because of Jeter, would have called for a crowd of 85,000, which would seem a very unlikely happenstance now with what has happened, especially in New York State and more specifically New York City, in the coronavirus pandemic.
Since he was elected, Simmons had lined up a number of public appearances but they have been postponed and he said, “They absolutely should be. Every one of them has been rescheduled to the extent that they can be, in this environment.”
Simmons, who played with the Cardinals from 1968-80, already has been to Cooperstown in late February, for a three-day orientation visit, along with wife Maryanne, and came away blown away.
“They took us all through the archives and let me see just about anything I wanted,” he said. “They had a Lou Gehrig bat. A Babe Ruth bat. You’ve got Babe Ruth’s locker! You’ve got Stan Musial’s locker! It’s just really incredible. Who do you want to see? (Mickey) Mantle? Musial? Pull a drawer out and it’s all there.
“And Jane Clark is an incredible woman — the most gracious lady in the world. She makes you feel real special and treats you real special and runs that place like a tabernacle. And it absolutely is.
“The auditorium they have there and the film they show, it makes you cry it’s so good. The three-day event was just spectacular. When they say it’s orientation, that’s just what they mean,” Simmons. “It’s just like going to college.”
But Simmons joked, “I didn’t take any notes then (at the University of Michigan). And I didn’t see any point to taking any notes now although I’m better suited to do it now. I sure as heck wasn’t back then.”
Simmons saw the spot on the wall where his plaque would go and he said, “When you look over your shoulder, and there’s (Ty) Cobb and Ruth and (Walter) Johnson. . . and you say, ‘Oh, my God, this is the real deal.’ It is very much like being in a church. It’s just stunning.
“Somebody from the Hall asked me, ‘In a word, what is the most you could say about this place?’ I said, ‘Overwhelming.’
“And then he said, ‘What’s the least you can say about it?’ And I said, ‘Overwhelming.’”
Whenever the induction is — and it’s not impossible it could be pushed back to next year even — Simmons said his speech was ready.
“I’m ready to roll,” he said. But it was a giant task for him as he commenced writing.
“The first week or two after (the Hall of Fame announcement) you realize there’s this giant gorilla standing on your shoulder,” he said. “And, after you address it and start to deal with it, I tell people now that it is down to a manageable chimpanzee.”
A pro scout for the Atlanta Braves now, Simmons, who has been somewhere in baseball ever since the late 1960s, did not go to spring training this year as the Braves decided not to send their pro scouts there.
“I looked at Maryanne and said, ‘This is the first time we’ve been here together in March. Ever.' ”
“She said, ‘It’s tolerable,’” cracked Simmons.
As he has prepared for the day, Simmons said his nerves have been kept fairly well in check.
“The anxiety is not what I expected,” he said. “But I’ve talked to (Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher) Bruce Sutter and Bruce said, ‘Teddy, it really doesn’t get you until you get up there and you’re facing out from that podium that right behind you are all the living Hall of Famers. That’s when it hits you.’”
“So, at this point in time, I’m anxious with anticipation but I’m not stark-raving nervous yet.
“I’ve never looked forward to something like this, except maybe Game 1 of the World Series (in 1982 here when he played for Milwaukee) although my wedding probably ranked there, too.”
The Simmonses, who have lived in St. Louis since Ted played here some 50 years ago, will mark their 50th anniversary on May 2. How will they celebrate?
“We have been,” said Simmons.
Probably knowing that in his heart of hearts that the induction will not be held on its scheduled date, Simmons said, “I talked to Miss Clark the other day and I said, ‘I’ve basically got just one question for you.’”
“She said, ‘What’s that?’”
“Am I in?”
“She said, ‘Yes, you are in.’
“I can deal with anything else that happens,” said Ted Simmons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!