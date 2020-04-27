Simmons ready for his Hall of Fame induction, whenever it is

Simmons, who played with the Cardinals from 1968-80, already has been to Cooperstown in late February, for a three-day orientation visit, along with wife Maryanne, and came away blown away.

“They took us all through the archives and let me see just about anything I wanted,” he said. “They had a Lou Gehrig bat. A Babe Ruth bat. You’ve got Babe Ruth’s locker! You’ve got Stan Musial’s locker! It’s just really incredible. Who do you want to see? (Mickey) Mantle? Musial? Pull a drawer out and it’s all there.

“And Jane Clark is an incredible woman — the most gracious lady in the world. She makes you feel real special and treats you real special and runs that place like a tabernacle. And it absolutely is.

“The auditorium they have there and the film they show, it makes you cry it’s so good. The three-day event was just spectacular. When they say it’s orientation, that’s just what they mean,” Simmons. “It’s just like going to college.”

But Simmons joked, “I didn’t take any notes then (at the University of Michigan). And I didn’t see any point to taking any notes now although I’m better suited to do it now. I sure as heck wasn’t back then.”