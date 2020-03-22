Six Cardinals prospects who took strong strides this spring

His body fat shrank from 27 percent to 17 or 18, he said.

“I feel it for everything,” he said. “I can feel it running. My stamina is really, really up. . . . I took all the papers they gave us and tried to follow everything. It was hard at the beginning. I was always really hungry. I was eating more vegetables, grilled meat and little portions of rice. I’m huge on rice. In the past it was a full, full, full plate of rice. Sometimes I still do. Sometimes.”

The power hurler continued to show a good feel for his fastball and slider. His curve has advanced more than his changeup. His advancement could accelerate as a reliever. In games, opponents saw the new look took as a scout remarked, “He’s changed. He looks more focused.”

Dylan Carlson, OF

Age: 21

Spring stats: 12 games, .313/.436/.469, .905 OPS, 0 HR, 4 XBH

The Texas League’s player of the year picked up where he left off with a strong start to spring that included reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances. The Cardinals said he had to press the issue to be in their opening-day lineup — and he did. While other outfielders groped for their sense of the strike zone, Carlson had six walks and 10 hits to his five strikeouts.