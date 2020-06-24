"Skylar Holland who as a freshman was itty bitty but had the desire to be better athletically than he was. He worked hard at becoming, maybe, the fastest player on the team and one of the hardest hitters on the team. It is never about one or two of our seniors but, about the whole team of seniors who make up the Blackcat team concept it takes to turn a program around. Down the road I look forward to seeing what these seniors become in 5, 10, 15, 20 years. If they progress as they did in the 4 years we had them, they will become our future leaders."