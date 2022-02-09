Slow start, flat finish cost Mizzou at Vanderbilt

Tuesday’s visit to Vanderbilt was supposed to be the start of Missouri’s manageable stretch of the Southeastern Conference schedule. The Tigers had won four straight over the Commodores, including three straight in Nashville. From there, they’d play four of their next five at home. If Mizzou was ever going to climb into the gooey middle of the top-heavy SEC standings, it would have to start Tuesday.

It did not.

The Tigers spoiled a strong defensive start at Memorial Gymnasium by missing their first 16 3-point attempts, but they rediscovered too little offense too late in a 70-62 loss.

Mizzou (9-14, 3-7 SEC) erased a couple of 11-point deficits in the second half and twice took the lead in the final six minutes, but the Commodores (13-10, 5-6) unleashed a 9-0 run to take control for good. The Tigers managed just one field goal over the game’s final four minutes.

But it was the start of the game that especially bothered Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin. Mizzou rarely attacked inside and instead settled for quick perimeter jumpers — not what he had planned against a smaller Vandy team that specializes in guarding the 3-point arc.

The Tigers shot just 5 of 25 from 3-point range — by no means their worst shooting game of the season — but with all those shots from deep, Martin’s team was less consumed attacking the rim and absorbing contact from the Commodores. And the Tigers paid the price: On a night Martin didn’t have many foul calls to dispute, Vanderbilt attempted nearly three times as many free throws (35) as Mizzou (12).

“We’ve got to start off the game going to the basket, being aggressive,” said Mizzou guard Javon Pickett, who led the Tigers with 15 points before fouling out. “We’ve got to be the aggressor.”

In a game decided by eight points, the free throw discrepancy loomed large. So did Vanderbilt’s rebounding edge. The Commodores began the week last in the SEC in rebounding margin but finished with a 38-31 advantage on the boards and scored 17 second-chance points.

But Martin was clearly frustrated by the game’s start and suggested the Tigers were too selfish with shot selection.

“One thing I always say is (fans) come to see Mizzou play,” he said. “They come to see a team play. You’ve got to share the ball. You have to move the ball. You have to play as one. When we play as one we’re pretty good. I thought in the second half we had more of that.”

Martin didn’t single out any players but made clear that settling for shots outside of the game plan could lead to a “a lack of minutes.” One player whose role diminished was starting point guard Boogie Coleman, who played just three minutes in the second half. He scored just four points and played a season-low 17 minutes total.

Perhaps by no coincidence, Martin opened his postgame comments praising backup point guard Kaleb Brown, who played 25 minutes — 15 in the second half — and finished with a career-high seven points, plus three assists and no turnovers. Martin called the freshman’s game “tremendous.”

“I thought he played very well on both sides of the basketball,” Martin said.

So did Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s preseason player of the year, who recovered from a quiet start to lead his team with a game-high 19 points.

Like he has so many times this season, Mizzou’s Kobe Brown struggled with early fouls then fouled out for the first time this year, finishing with just nine points.

After missing the past two games, Pickett gave the Tigers an instant charge off the bench at the first media timeout, scoring two quick baskets, along with a steal, an assist and a block in his first four minutes on the floor. Pickett, the Tigers’ lone senior, played just six minutes at Iowa State on Jan. 29 before a head-on-head collision with a Cyclones player that kept him sidelined for the next two games against Florida and Texas A&M.

But Mizzou couldn’t find any consistent scoring elsewhere. The Tigers missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the half and went scoreless for nearly five minutes to end the half — all with Kobe Brown on the bench. Still, the Tigers trailed just 27-22 at the break thanks to their suffocating defense.

Mizzou wasn’t much better early in the second half, missing their first four 3s until Trevon Brazile finally connected with 13:40 left in the half. Vandy pushed its lead to 11, but the Tigers stormed back with a 13-3 run, getting a rare 3-pointer from Kaleb Brown, just the second of his career, then a steal and transition basket from Pickett to get Mizzou within a point of the lead. With a drive through the lane, DaJuan Gordon connected on MU’s eighth straight field goal attempt.

A couple Kobe Brown free throws put Mizzou back in front, 55-54 with 5:55 left, but Vandy regained the lead with a Pippen 3-pointer from the wing. Kaleb Brown, just 1 of 7 from 3 coming into the game, followed with an improbable 30-footer, putting the Tigers in front again. But that was it for the Mizzou rally. The Tigers only managed a free throw on their next four possessions as Vandy salted the game away with free throws. Seven of Vandy’s points in the deciding 9-0 run came at the foul line, a place Mizzou didn’t visit nearly enough in the Music City.

