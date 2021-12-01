SLU gets overtime win over Boise St.

BOISE, Idaho — Coach Travis Ford doesn’t typically have his face in his hands as early as he did in Tuesday night’s game when one St. Louis University mishap after another generated visible displeasure on the Billikens’ bench.

In the first four minutes alone, SLU missed two layups, committed a turnover that led to a Boise State breakaway and was badly outrebounded. Then there were the fouls, lots of fouls, and an 11-0 deficit.

Considering the number of problems Ford had to process in the early going, he couldn’t help but be impressed with his team’s 86-82 overtime win at ExtraMile Arena.

“We were kind of the last guy standing, I guess,” Ford said. “Boy, did we weather a storm early. It was so many things going bad, you didn’t know where to start. There were multiple issues going on. We weathered it and stayed a little calm amid a lot of craziness going on.”

There was definitely some stuff that didn’t add up. SLU was outrebounded by five and Boise State made seven 3-pointers in the second half but couldn’t build a lead.

A notoriously bad free-throw shooting team for several years, the Billikens (7-1) made 30 of 34 and watched the Broncos (3-4) endure the pain they are familiar with as the home team made 12 of 26.

Yuri Collins emerged from foul trouble after halftime to score all 15 of his points, including seven in the overtime.

“This shows what we are as a team,” Collins said. “We’ve gone through adversity since the spring and summer. We’ve been going through a lot of stuff, and we live to play basketball. Those are the moments we live for.”

The second half featured 12 lead changes as the teams traded punches using different offensive tactics — SLU attacking the basket, Boise State shooting from deep — that kept them within a couple points each other.

There were four more lead changes in the overtime, the final one coming when Collins scored with 33 seconds remaining. He added three free throws to seal the win.

Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens with 21 points and needed only one 3-pointer to do it. He made six of eight shots and all eight of his free throws.

“It just shows our ability to bounce back and respond in tough situations,” Jimerson said. “It’s an attribute all great teams have. You’re not always going to play your best. We didn’t play well when we came out, but we responded and were able to get on a run.”

Ford was managing foul trouble all game and eventually Jimerson and Marten Linssen fouled out while Francis Okoro finished with four fouls.

SLU led 73-69 with under two minutes left in regulation, but the Broncos took advantage of a SLU miss and a turnover to score twice to force overtime. They had a chance to win on their final possession, but Fred Thatch Jr. forced Emmanuel Akot into a tough shot that fell short.

It was the first true road win for the Billikens, who will play their next four games at home. Ford has an added appreciation for Boise State because of a friendship with Broncos coach Leon Rice. The two even had dinner together the night before the game.

“That team is going to win a lot of games,” Ford said. “This is a legit win. What I was proud of is we didn’t let it bother us that we weren’t playing well.”

SLU had trouble stopping 6-7 Abu Kigab all night as he became Boise State’s main weapon, scoring 27 points. Shooting 39% before the game, Kigab made nine of his first 10 shots while his teammates were at 32%.

When the Broncos started complementing his play with 3-pointers, the game changed. They made seven in the first 11 minutes of the second half as if they had been doing it all season, which they had not.

During a six-minute stretch, Boise State’s only field goals were six 3s, including three by Marcus Shaver Jr. SLU countered by continually attacking the basket and getting good interior shots and drawing fouls and the teams remained tied at 64 with eight minutes left.

“Those are the kind of games you want to play in college,” Jimerson said. “They’re fun, especially on the other team’s court.”

SLU returns to action Saturday at home against Alabama-Birmingham. The start time has been moved to 5:30 p.m. from 7 to avoid a complete overlap with the SLU soccer team’s NCAA quarterfinal game at Washington. Fans at Chaifetz will be able to stay to watch what remains of the soccer game.

