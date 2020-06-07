SLU provides three Cardinals place to stay sharp

Classic rock was playing overhead as Kolten Wong stepped into the batting cage.
Players control music in the Busch Stadium clubhouse, but on this day it was in the hands of Darin Hendrickson, whose preference is radio station KSHE over, shall we say, a more modern sound.
The St. Louis University baseball coach seemed to relish the chance to impose his tastes. And no one was going to argue. After all, he has opened his baseball home on the SLU campus to a handful of Cardinals players for two months. His willingness to do so was music to their ears.
Hendrickson has thrown batting practice at Busch off and on for 23 years. Instead of letting No. 24 possibly slip away, he responded enthusiastically when Wong contacted him around the first of April, looking for a place to work out.
Soon, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman joined the regular workouts, keeping the group small enough to maintain social distancing throughout hitting and fielding at the campus facility.
“They’re trying to stay sharp and it’s been fun,” Hendrickson said. “I’m glad we’re able to help and that SLU is able to at least provide some normalcy. They want to get back to playing. Everyone wants baseball back.”
The players have access to SLU’s indoor batting cages and the field that hasn’t been used since the Billikens’ season ended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
After hitting against Adam Wainwright at Busch on Wednesday, Wong was back at SLU the next morning with Edman to go through what has become a daily routine.
They started by hitting off of a tee and then some soft toss. When that sequence ended, both players joined Hendrickson and his son, Andrew, in picking up the dozens of scattered baseballs just like they probably did after a little league practice.
“When we first had to go our separate ways, we were kind of left out in the cold,” Wong said. “We didn’t know where to go. It was this or at my house trying to figure out something. I had a tee and a net that I was using for the most part. Luckily I was able to get in touch with Darin and get this going.”
Hendrickson began helping the Cardinals in their pregame preparation when he was the coach at Fontbonne University in 1996. The former pitcher has been a batting practice pitcher since that time.
Wong decided to leave Florida when spring training was halted because he couldn’t get on a field. He had no idea at the time what his options would be in St. Louis.
Getting Hendrickson to make the trek from his home in Edwardsville five days a week wasn’t difficult because he was itching to get out of the house with all of his usual baseball activities on hold.
“In the old days, I was at Busch every single game for 10, 15 years,” Hendrickson said. “At SLU, recruiting is No. 1 and dictates a lot of stuff, but it’s been a great match with the Cardinals. Once the (college) season ended, it’s usually four or five months of pretty much daily stuff.”
The players hope that the gig at SLU ends fairly soon with the hope of starting their season. For the time being, they’ve made themselves at home and with appreciation. Wong said his brother is not able to get on a field yet at home in Hawaii.
The SLU setting, without the ultra comfort of a major league park, is not anything unusual. Unlike many pro baseball players, all three competed at the college level — Wong at Hawaii, DeJong at Illinois State and Edman at Stanford.
“This is way more high-end than where I went,” Wong said. “At Hawaii, the field was great but we didn’t have great locker rooms and we didn’t have anything like these cages. … Being able to use this is incredible. To be able to take ground balls, run the bases and keep my baseball movements going is clutch.”
Wong said the repetitive workouts have kept him sharp and allowed him to have some good at-bats when facing Wainwright, the only live pitching he has seen since spring training with the exception of Hendrickson.
Whatever happens next, the SLU coach has made a contribution.
“I’ve had great memories for 24 years,” he said. “I’ll remember 2020 — the summer of a different batting practice.”
