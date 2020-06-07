SLU provides three Cardinals place to stay sharp

After hitting against Adam Wainwright at Busch on Wednesday, Wong was back at SLU the next morning with Edman to go through what has become a daily routine.

They started by hitting off of a tee and then some soft toss. When that sequence ended, both players joined Hendrickson and his son, Andrew, in picking up the dozens of scattered baseballs just like they probably did after a little league practice.

“When we first had to go our separate ways, we were kind of left out in the cold,” Wong said. “We didn’t know where to go. It was this or at my house trying to figure out something. I had a tee and a net that I was using for the most part. Luckily I was able to get in touch with Darin and get this going.”

Hendrickson began helping the Cardinals in their pregame preparation when he was the coach at Fontbonne University in 1996. The former pitcher has been a batting practice pitcher since that time.

Wong decided to leave Florida when spring training was halted because he couldn’t get on a field. He had no idea at the time what his options would be in St. Louis.

Getting Hendrickson to make the trek from his home in Edwardsville five days a week wasn’t difficult because he was itching to get out of the house with all of his usual baseball activities on hold.