SLU, Richmond launch Atlantic 10 to a strong start

Because of COVID-19, other well-regarded teams didn’t play in the first week. Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Massachusetts remained without a game entering this week.

The A-10 returned a significant number of juniors and seniors who entered the NBA draft pool early only to reconsider and play one more season. Coaches believe the conference can parlay that experience into a larger-than-usual representation in the NCAA field.

“It is without question the best it’s been since I’ve been here,” Ford said. “A lot of seniors and a lot of experience are what make a strong league.”

A national TV audience saw that Sunday when Richmond’s group of seniors outplayed a young Kentucky roster.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney recognized the significance of beating Kentucky, which had been ranked No. 10, but tried not to go overboard. His team will have another chance for a big win on Dec. 13, when the Spiders play at No. 11 West Virginia.

“We’re 2-0 and a game like this makes you feel like you’re 20-0,” he said. “But we have to make sure we get back and get the older guys some rest and then really look forward.”