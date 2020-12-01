SLU, Richmond launch Atlantic 10 to a strong start

Moments after Richmond secured a victory at Kentucky, Travis Ford was on Twitter delivering a message on behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference, which has not received much love from national media in recent years.
To be sure, Dayton and player of the year Obi Toppin became a national sensation last season. But the overall prestige of the A-10 had been on a downswing.
“Don’t be sleeping on @A10MBB,” Ford wrote Sunday afternoon, using the conference’s Twitter handle.
The A-10 is hoping that Richmond’s road win and SLU’s victory over Louisiana State on Saturday, which came despite the absence of one starter and one key reserve, were the start of something that lasts and spreads.
SLU was picked to finish second in the A-10, behind Richmond, and came close to cracking the Associated Press’ rankings Monday, landing three spots out of the top 25. Richmond catapulted to No. 18.
“We can be a very special team. We have everything we need,” SLU forward Javonte Perkins said. “We can compete with anyone on any night. We have a lot of talent.”
A fast start for the A-10 in key nonconference games is important because league coaches believe the league has more legitimate NCAA Tournament contenders than at any time in recent years. But there are fewer big matchups with the shortened season.
Because of COVID-19, other well-regarded teams didn’t play in the first week. Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Massachusetts remained without a game entering this week.
The A-10 returned a significant number of juniors and seniors who entered the NBA draft pool early only to reconsider and play one more season. Coaches believe the conference can parlay that experience into a larger-than-usual representation in the NCAA field.
“It is without question the best it’s been since I’ve been here,” Ford said. “A lot of seniors and a lot of experience are what make a strong league.”
A national TV audience saw that Sunday when Richmond’s group of seniors outplayed a young Kentucky roster.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney recognized the significance of beating Kentucky, which had been ranked No. 10, but tried not to go overboard. His team will have another chance for a big win on Dec. 13, when the Spiders play at No. 11 West Virginia.
“We’re 2-0 and a game like this makes you feel like you’re 20-0,” he said. “But we have to make sure we get back and get the older guys some rest and then really look forward.”
The conference had some other good moments in the opening week. Virginia Commonwealth beat Memphis, and Rhode Island beat San Francisco two days after the Dons shocked Virginia. Davidson nearly added another noteworthy win to the ledger but came up two points short against No. 17 Texas on Monday.
The A-10 unfortunately has had its share of COVID-19 issues that have put teams on the sideline. St. Bonaventure and Massachusetts started the season in quarantine. St. Joseph’s and Fordham announced quarantines in recent days. Duquesne and Dayton were among those to have games canceled because of COVID issues in other programs.
SLU’s win Saturday generated some national chatter about individual players and the team.
Perkins received recognition after scoring 32 points against LSU, with 26 coming in the second half. ESPN named him the national player of the week, and he shared the A-10 player of the week award with Richmond’s Nathan Cayo.
As the schedule now stands, the Billikens will play at home the next four games against opponents they should beat before going to Minnesota on Dec. 20 for another major challenge.
The problem for SLU is that three upcoming opponents finished below 300 in last season’s NET rankings, so the Billikens’ strength of schedule rating will suffer between now and the start of A-10 play.
That is why Ford and his staff continue to look for opponents.
“We’ve been trying to get games,” Ford said after the LSU game. “We’re still trying, to be honest.”
