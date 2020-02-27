SLU stays in hunt for fourth in A-10

Travis Ford claimed he didn’t know his team’s position in the Atlantic 10 standings and insisted that no one tell him.
But the St. Louis University coach was well aware that the Billikens were sitting on 20 wins after a 76-63 win over St. Joseph’s on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.
No. 20 came four games sooner than last season, when the Billikens were senior-laden and picked to win the conference. That wasn’t lost on Ford, who admitted that the rate of success has come as a bit of a surprise.
“It does a little because of what we lost and the injuries we’ve had,” Ford said. “It hasn’t always been pretty, but we’ve figured out how to get 20. I told the team it’s a great accomplishment, but now we have to figure out how to get 21. But I am proud of that, probably because of the things we’ve been through.”
To get there, SLU had to fight off the persistent last-place Hawks, who couldn’t keep pace on the boards, took some awful looking shots and saw the Billikens shoot more than twice as many free throws.
Yet they hung around until Javonte Perkins awoke in the second half to score 18 of his 21 points to complement Jordan Goodwin’s 14th double-double of the season.
Results from around the A-10 helped to tighten the race for fourth through seventh place. SLU’s win and Duquesne’s win at St. Bonaventure left the Billikens in a three-way tie for fifth place, one game behind the Bonnies for fourth.
SLU (20-8 overall, 9-6 in the A-10) will play its next two games on the road before finishing the A-10 schedule with a home game against St. Bonaventure.
“I have no idea where we’re at in the league, and I don’t want to know so please don’t tell me,” Ford said. “I have no clue. It doesn’t matter until it’s over.”
Facing a zone defense for nearly the entire game, SLU shot 56%, including 75% in the second half. The Billikens made 62% of their shots inside the 3-point arc.
SLU led by six when Perkins started getting better shots. He scored 15 of the team’s 19 points during one stretch when the Hawks (5-23, 1-14) were trying to chip away.
Goodwin worked his way inside for 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Hasahn French made seven of 11 shots for 19 points.
“We came out and scored 76 points, and they played 80% zone, so coach Ford had us well prepared,” Goodwin said. “Early on we were a little confused by some of the sets, but coach got on us and we handled it pretty well the rest of the way.”
SLU switched defenders throughout the game on St. Joseph’s guard Ryan Daly, who had 35 points in the first meeting. He finished with 16 points but made only seven of 20 shots and was not a factor in the second half.
Terrence Hargrove Jr. took some turns defending the A-10’s leading scorer. On one possession late in the game, Daly backed Hargrove into the lane only to have his shot rejected by the freshman, one of his three blocks in the game.
“He wasn’t scoring 35,” Hargrove said. “That wasn’t happening. He affected us bad last game. We told ourselves he wasn’t coming in and scoring 35 in front of our fans. If I was guarding him, I was making sure of that.”
The Billikens were in control of the game from the outset and opened a 14-point lead with six minutes left in the first half. It was still an 11-point lead with 4:21 left.
But after the Hawks missed their first 13 3-pointers, Lorenzo Edwards broke the drought with two in the closing minutes. And when Daly scored on a layup in the closing seconds, SLU’s lead was down to six at halftime.
Perkins made six of seven shots in the second half, including two 3-pointers, as he topped 20 points for the eighth time this season.
But Ford was more interested in talking about his team’s defense after the Billikens held the Hawks to 38% and 25% from 3-point range. It followed a strong defensive effort in a win over VCU last week.
“In some ways I thought we played consistently better than we might have the other night (against VCU) from beginning to end,” Ford said. “I thought we missed a lot of easy shots early, but we got the shots we wanted. I thought we defended for 40 minutes. They’re a hard team to guard. I thought our defense for 40 minutes was really, really good.”