SLU stays in hunt for fourth in A-10

SLU (20-8 overall, 9-6 in the A-10) will play its next two games on the road before finishing the A-10 schedule with a home game against St. Bonaventure.

“I have no idea where we’re at in the league, and I don’t want to know so please don’t tell me,” Ford said. “I have no clue. It doesn’t matter until it’s over.”

Facing a zone defense for nearly the entire game, SLU shot 56%, including 75% in the second half. The Billikens made 62% of their shots inside the 3-point arc.

SLU led by six when Perkins started getting better shots. He scored 15 of the team’s 19 points during one stretch when the Hawks (5-23, 1-14) were trying to chip away.

Goodwin worked his way inside for 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Hasahn French made seven of 11 shots for 19 points.

“We came out and scored 76 points, and they played 80% zone, so coach Ford had us well prepared,” Goodwin said. “Early on we were a little confused by some of the sets, but coach got on us and we handled it pretty well the rest of the way.”

SLU switched defenders throughout the game on St. Joseph’s guard Ryan Daly, who had 35 points in the first meeting. He finished with 16 points but made only seven of 20 shots and was not a factor in the second half.