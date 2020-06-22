Small turnout expected this week as Blues begin Phase 2 workouts

But even with all those guidelines, and more, the league cautioned in the original Phase 2 memo: “This protocol, while very comprehensive, cannot mitigate all risk.” Witness the positive tests in Tampa Bay.

But restrictions figure to be much tighter in Phase 4, the postseason, because teams will be in a “bubble” of game venue, practice rink, and team hotel. There is no such bubble during the small-group workouts — in theory, players are free to move about as they wish, subject to any local government and health restrictions.

Berube returned to St Louis earlier this month from his Philadelphia-area home to begin planning in earnest for training camp and the return to play. Assuming the NHL and NHLPA give a thumbs-up to training camp and postseason play, Berube wants his players to jump in with both feet.

“You gotta want to do it and you gotta want to be there,” he said. “You can’t be testing the waters. And saying, ‘Wow. This isn’t good. I’m gonna be away for two months.’

“We gotta knock that out right away and we gotta be dialed in.”

Otherwise, once the postseason starts, the Blues could be knocked out — of the tournament — before they know it.