April 20, U.S. Representative Jason Smith (Mo.) announced that he is accepting applications from young Missourians interested in attending the nation’s service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and U.S. Naval Academy are available for qualified applicants.

“It’s an incredible honor to nominate southern Missouri students to attend our nation’s storied service academies,” Smith said. “These historic institutions play a critical role in preparing young leaders with the skills, training, and education they need to pursue a military career.”

Individuals interested in a nomination from Smith must meet the following eligibility requirements for admission to a service academy:

• Must be at least 17 years old and a U.S. citizen

• Must be a resident of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District

• Must be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents

• Must meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the academies

Students interested in a nomination should contact Smith’s Academy Coordinator, Donna Hickman (ph: 573-756-9755; email: Donna.Hickman@mail.house.gov) for more information. An application will be sent to interested students. Students who wish to be considered for nomination to attend a service academy in the fall of 2024 should return the completed application and supporting documents by October 30, 2023.