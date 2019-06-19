Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrat leadership this week for blocking his amendments to the spending package being debated in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As drafted by Democrats, the spending bill in the U.S. House of Representatives prevents further wall construction on the southern border and prohibits government agencies from sharing information about potential illegal immigrants in the country. Congressman Smith authored amendments to strip out this language in order to curb illegal immigration and address the crisis at the southern border, but each one of his amendments were blocked by the Democrat-controlled Rules Committee from receiving a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It is morally indefensible for elected leaders to bury their heads in the sand while brave agents at the southern border are dealing with a full-blown crisis,” said Congressman Smith. “Resources are stretched thin at the border and we need more immigration judges, additional physical barriers, and to support the president’s request for humanitarian assistance. We don’t need any more policies from Washington that prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens.”
Last week Congressman Smith traveled to the southern border with a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector of the southern border, where illegal border crossings have spiked and border agents say conditions are the worst they’ve ever seen. In the month of May alone, law enforcement officers apprehended 144,000 migrants at the southern border, the highest monthly total in 13 years.
“Facilities are past their breaking point because migrants know if they enter our country illegally, Speaker Pelosi and her followers will give them amnesty,” said Congressman Smith. “Meanwhile the patriots protecting our border are encountering thousands of migrants every day around the clock and doing their absolute best to keep our country safe. It’s time for Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership to stop enabling the cartels and traffickers and finally stand up for the American people and our sovereignty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.