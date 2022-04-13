Soccer Cats split with Lions, Dragons

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team defeated De Soto, 8-0, Thursday, here.

Ryleigh Gresham opened the scoring for Fredericktown midway through the first half. Alivia Buxton scored three goals, Gabbie McFadden scored two, and Ava Penuel and Kyndal Dodd each scored one.

April 5, the Cats lost 5-2, at Northwest High School. Fredericktown grabbed a 1-0 lead at the half, but the Lions scored five in the second half to win the match. Buxton had a goal and an assist for Fredericktown. Penuel also scored for the Blackcats.

The Blackcats are playing in the Hillsboro Tournament this week.

JV track teams run at Ste. Gen.

submitted by Coach Joe Garrity

The FHS junior varsity track and field teams competed at April 5, Ste. Genevieve. The freshman and sophomore athletes competed well and had many outstanding performances.

The following athletes won medals in the meet:

PJ Reutzel - 1st 100 meter hurdles, 3rd 400m, 3rd 4x100m relay, 3rd Triple Jump

Calie Allgier - 3rd 4x100m relay, 4th 100m, 4th 200m, 4th Long Jump

Allie Francis - 2nd 100m Hurdles, 3rd 4x100m relay

Laynee King - 3rd 4x100m relay

Carter Cheaney - 2nd 100m, 2nd 200m

Donnie Laut, Simon Kelly, Braden Braswell, Dane Sensel - 4th 4x800m relay

The following athletes scored points in the events not listed above:

Allie Francis - 8th High Jump

Laynee King - 8th 200m

Carter Cheaney - 6th 300m hurdles

Donnie Laut - 6th 800m, 6th 1600m

Dane Sensel - 7th 300m hurdles, 7th Long Jump

Simon Kelly - 8th Javelin

Donnie Laut, Simon Kelly, Braden Braswell, Dane Sensel - 6th 4x400m relay

Golf team competes in tourney

The Fredericktown High School golf team finished 15th in the 22-team Farmington Invitational March 6. The Cats had team score of 376.

Braxton Neel led the Cats shooting 88. Grant Ebert carded an 89. He was followed by Eli Aslinger-99, Braydon McMinn-100, and Garrett Ward-108.

The Cats play today (April 13) at the Ste. Genevieve Invitational, weather permitting.

Knights top baseball Cats

The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 5-1, April 7, at Farmington.

All the runs were scored in the third inning, as Fredericktown took a 1-0 lead Garrett Marler drove in Caleb Sarakas. The Knights responded with five in the bottom of the inning, and that was all the scoring.

The Cats host Ste. Genevieve, Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0