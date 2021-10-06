 Skip to main content
Soccer senior night rescheduled
Soccer senior night rescheduled

The Fredericktown High School soccer team will host its senior night match, Oct. 13, against St. Paul. 

The match, originally scheduled for Sept. 30, had to be postponed due to weather and field conditions.

