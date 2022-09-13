Softball team defeats Van Buren

The FHS softball team won 15-7, Sept. 7, at Van Buren. Sadie Gibson got the victory, pitching seven innings and allowing five earned runs on 13 hits. At the plate, Calie Allgier went 5-5 and scored three runs, while driving in four. Gibson had four hits and scored three runs. Emma Wengler had three hits, and Laynee King, Miley Wengler, and Abby Kinkead each had two.
The Cats lost 9-6 to North County, Sept. 8, here. Gibson, Emma Wengler, and Miley Wengler each had two hits for Fredericktown.
September 12 Fredericktown lost 12-0 at Farmington. Allgier had two of the Cats' three hits.
The Cats play in the St. Pius Tournament, Sept. 16-17.