Some new faces on Blues’ special teams, but early signs are encouraging

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Last season wasn’t quite a year for the ages for St. Louis Blues special teams. But it was pretty close.

Their power play finished second in the league with a franchise-record 27% success rate. On the penalty kill, the Blues were fifth with an 84.1% efficiency rate — their best showing since the 2016-17 squad finished third at 84.8%.

Taken together, the Blues had the best special teams in the NHL with those No. 2 and No. 5 rankings. Toronto was next at first on the power play and eighth on the penalty kill. The New York Rangers were fourth on the power play and seventh on the PK.

This season, the Blues will be without power play ace David Perron, who you may have heard is now with Detroit. On the PK, two core players are not available: Tyler Bozak no longer is with the team, and defenseman Marco Scandella will be out until at least March following hip surgery.

So is it realistic to think they can approach last year’s special teams success?

“Well, we’re going to do our best to be as good as we can,” coach Craig Berube said following Tuesday’s practice at the North Charleston Coliseum. “That’s for sure. Special teams are really important in the league. We spent some time today on it. We’re going to spend some (more) time coming up here and keep pounding away at it.”

Who knows what to make of anything that happens in the preseason, but the numbers there were encouraging on both fronts. The penalty kill had a 91.3% success rate and didn’t allow a power-play goal over the final seven exhibition games.

The power play had a 27.6% success rate, almost identical to last season.

“It’s a little different in the preseason,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly, who’s a key performer on both the power play and PK. “We did some really good things, but again, you’re not seeing each team’s top unit. So it’s tough to kind of prepare.”

But the fact that the Blues had success on both units even while they were not always playing their top guys, perhaps speaks to a sound structure and approach.

“Steve Ott doesn’t get enough credit,” defenseman Torey Krug said, speaking of the assistant coach who runs the team’s power play. “I think he’s very, very smart tactically coming up with game plans against certain teams. And I think we execute the game plan well for the most part on most nights.

“He should get a lot of credit. And then we have a lot of moving parts and healthy competition which pushes each other. Guys are hungry to get out there.”

With the final roster cuts having been made to reach the opening-day roster, the power play units have only recently taken form.

On Tuesday in Charleston, here’s how it looked:

Unit A: Krug, Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Robert Thomas.

Unit B: Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, Brandon Saad.

“We’ll start (the season) probably with the units that we’ve been working on here,” Berube said.

At face value, it’s hard to tell which group is the first unit and which is the second. Is the first unit the one that includes Krug? Or the one that includes O’Reilly?

“We have a healthy competition between the two units. I think it’s good for our team,” Krug said. “Whoever’s rolling at the right time is going to go over the boards and try to give our team the lead.”

Of course, the challenge is to be as productive without Perron’s wicked one-timers from the left flank. Over his past four seasons with the Blues — during what was his third stint with the team — he had a team-high 33 power play goals.

That was six ahead of second-place Schenn and at least 12 more than anyone else on the team over that stretch.

“They’re moving it good,” Berube said of this season’s power play units. “It’s just without David — he was such a threat with the shot. So that changes things a little bit, right?

“His shot could beat goalies from different areas on the ice. So it’s just going to be a little different look. That’s all.”

Krug agreed.

“DP can milk something out of nothing a lot (of times),” Krug said. “Especially with the shot. Yeah, it’s going to be different, but we have guys that are going to step up and guys that deserve to get a bigger role, and we’ll see what they do.”

Players such as Kyrou and Saad have a chance at larger roles this season in Perron’s absence. Particularly Kyrou, considering he plays the flank — which was Perron’s spot. Saad is more of a net-front guy on the power play.

“We know how dynamic (Kyrou) is,” O’Reilly said. “And you can see the little plays he makes. If he takes a step, it’s a Grade A scoring chance. It’s a little different look having him there. But I think it’s a very effective look as well. So it’s going to be good.”

On the penalty kill, look for some new faces in Noel Acciari, Nathan Walker and Jake Neighbours.

“I think they’ve all bought in,” said Acciari, who joined the team in July via free agency. “That’s why they did as well as they did last year. There’s still some things that I’m trying to figure out, that are a little different than what I’m used to. But I think with time I’ll be able to get it.”

The Blues have a new assistant coach running the PK this year in Craig MacTavish, who replaced Jim Montgomery after Montgomery was hired during the offseason as head coach of the Boston Bruins.

The MacTavish PK doesn’t figure to be much different from the Montgomery variety.

“Not a ton, no,” O’Reilly said. “The focus is to keep a similar system for the PK and with a few new faces getting them acclimated to it and understanding it.”