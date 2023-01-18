Southeast announces fall 2022 dean's list

The following Madison County students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University: Andi Sparks, Brady Rowl, Cora Spain, Kylee Bastie, Samantha Boyer, Zach Link, Caleb Cooper, Dawson Buford, Paxton Clark, Micah Heisler, and Matthew Starkey.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.