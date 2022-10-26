Southeast Missouri Mining Part II at library

Between 1830 and 1860, the population of St Louis grew from 5,000 to 161,000 people, and by 1880 the population had doubled to more than 350,000 people.

The growing frontier population needed iron and steel, but existing sources were far away and transportation costs high. Fortunately, the eastern Ozark Mountains were endowed with multiple generations of iron deposits, and regional smelters were able to supply some of the 19th Century demand. “Ironton” and “Iron Mountain” are names recalling the earliest years of iron mining, as does the iron smelter preserved at Meramec Spring Park.

November 22, at 6 p.m., Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist living in Arcadia, will give a two-part presentation, first addressing the question left over from his last talk, “How old are the St. Francois Mountains anyway?” and then discussing the development of iron smelting and railroads associated with Maramec Iron Works and Sligo Furnace Company between the 1820’s and the 1930’s.

Brick Autry, a well-known local historian, will then discuss parallel developments in the Arcadia Valley as an iron mining and smelting industry developed there in the 19th Century.

